Ever hear the snap, crackle, pop or humming of transmission lines? Would you want to live near them? How about hike, fish or recreate in your favorite park with those sounds buzzing in the background? This is corona noise. High-voltage transmission lines, such as the proposed Boardman to Hemingway line, emit a low humming or crackling noise that is referred to as “corona sound.”
The corona sound emitted by B2H will not exceed Oregon’s maximum allowable industrial sound levels (so you won’t go deaf); however, it will exceed what’s called “ambient antidegradation standard.” This standard says that an industrial sound cannot exceed the natural (ambient) background sound more than 10 decibels (dBA) in any given hour of a day (24-hour period). Every increase of 10 dBA is experienced by humans as a doubling of the sound. This ambient degradation standard was created and put into law to protect Oregonians’ health, safety and welfare. Health studies have shown that this type of sound can affect sleeping patterns and people’s health.
So what is the Stop B2H Coalition’s contested case about? If the state of Oregon rules that Idaho Power must comply with the state’s noise control standards, the project is unpermittable. Therefore, Idaho Power is asking the state for an exception to the rules and a complete variance from the rules. A variance would raise the ambient background an additional 10 dBA — a blanket variance for 300 miles. The exception would be for specific residents along the way where Idaho Power already knows there will be noise exceedances from the rules. There are 42 predicted by Idaho Power; we believe there are likely more.
Our case has been brought forward by Stop B2H plus four individuals. We have all taken different angles to this issue in an attempt to demonstrate that Idaho Power cannot comply with the law and should not qualify for an exception or variance. Our issues include: 1) Insisting on strict compliance to Oregon laws and rules, including what constitutes “infrequent foul weather” (when corona is loudest) and what qualifies for exception and variance (remember: sound doubles with every 10 dBA). 2) The boundary for the noise study was arbitrarily reduced by Oregon Department of Energy staff (1 mile to 0.5 mile). 3) The monitoring stations used to measure background (ambient) sound were not “representative” of rural residential areas (e.g., adjacent to the Union Pacific railroad). 4) The ODOE lacks legal authority to issue the variance. 5) The mitigation measures proposed, which essentially amount to an “after-the-fact” complaint process and window treatments, are not mitigation. The law says that the Commission on Environmental Quality (CEQ) is supposed to be the only entity able to issue a variance — not ODOE.
By Idaho Power’s admission, there is not a technological way to mask corona noise. Idaho Power is proposing retrofitting some houses and providing new windows to those affected as mitigation. Apparently, Idaho Power doesn’t realize that many Eastern Oregonians spend time outside their homes: feeding livestock, working the land, recreating and enjoying the outdoors on a regular basis. Many of us live in this rural region of the state for the very peace and quiet we enjoy.
Corona noise is an industrial intrusion that our laws are supposed to prevent. Unfortunately, we have to prevail in this case to preserve what we have. Please Support Stop B2H and check us out at www.stopb2h.org.
