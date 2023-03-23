I do not know who David Thiesfeld is, but he apparently believes I am far more influential than I am (“Maybe B2H isn’t so bad after all,” March 16, The Observer). I do not believe that his job working for a phone company or on low-voltage electricity would have resulted in him having a great deal of interaction with me. I am only one of the approximately 900 members and several nonprofits who are part of the Stop B2H Coalition. There are multiple interests, economic levels, political parties and values that bring individuals to join this group.

My personal interest includes: 1. Protecting the Oregon Trail. The transmission line would run as close as 127 feet to the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center outside Baker City and would cross the Oregon Trail in seven different locations, and this is being considered nothing more than an “indirect and less than significant impact.” 2. The Oregon Department of Energy’s refusal to consider protection of federally listed threatened and endangered species when issuing a site certificate. 3. The developers paying for all costs of the issuance of a site certificate and then paying an annual fee to the Oregon Department of Energy, which results in the Oregon Department of Energy Siting Division working for developers like Idaho Power since all their funding comes from the developments they approve.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Irene Gilbert, of La Grande, considers herself a conservative Republican, is a hunter and has a degree in psychology. She has held a variety of jobs, from social service work to farming, and is a dedicated volunteer and activist.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.