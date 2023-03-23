I do not know who David Thiesfeld is, but he apparently believes I am far more influential than I am (“Maybe B2H isn’t so bad after all,” March 16, The Observer). I do not believe that his job working for a phone company or on low-voltage electricity would have resulted in him having a great deal of interaction with me. I am only one of the approximately 900 members and several nonprofits who are part of the Stop B2H Coalition. There are multiple interests, economic levels, political parties and values that bring individuals to join this group.
My personal interest includes: 1. Protecting the Oregon Trail. The transmission line would run as close as 127 feet to the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center outside Baker City and would cross the Oregon Trail in seven different locations, and this is being considered nothing more than an “indirect and less than significant impact.” 2. The Oregon Department of Energy’s refusal to consider protection of federally listed threatened and endangered species when issuing a site certificate. 3. The developers paying for all costs of the issuance of a site certificate and then paying an annual fee to the Oregon Department of Energy, which results in the Oregon Department of Energy Siting Division working for developers like Idaho Power since all their funding comes from the developments they approve.
In addition to the above, the concern that means I will continue to participate with the Stop B2H Coalition through the upcoming Amendments to the Site Certificate and Public Utility Commission hearings (which may very well land us once again in front of the Oregon Supreme Court): The Oregon Department of Energy determined the value of forestland in Union County being used will result in landowners losing approximately $40,100 per acre during the 100-year life of the transmission line.
The site certificate says ODE is considering this amount as “mitigation” for forest impacts in this county. The department came up with a similar figure for Umatilla County. Idaho Power stated that the “appraisals” it would be providing landowners of forest and agricultural land would include the lost value of timber and agricultural products that the land could produce during the 100-year life of the project.
But appraisals are not showing the value of production of timber or agricultural production over the life of the project, and landowners are being convinced to accept a fraction of the amount of “mitigation” that Idaho Power was credited with providing.
As a person who has been part of a ranching and timber family, I am incensed by this out-of-state company’s actions that I believe are cheating landowners by undervaluing their land to build the Boardman to Hemingway Transmission line.
A last comment regarding the electricity used in Oregon (taken from the Oregon 2022 Biennial Energy Report from the Oregon Department of Energy, page 30). For years Oregon has produced more electricity than we use. In 2020, Oregon exported 17% of the solar energy produced, 57% of the wind energy produced and 34% of the hydropower generated.
Idaho Power admits that a primary reason for the B2H transmission line is so the company can increase its participation in wholesale of Oregon renewable energy to other states. B2H allows the export of Oregon-produced energy to increase, adding to the cost for Oregon consumers both in buying electricity and in the destruction of resources due to constructing transmission lines, solar and wind energy.
Why would anyone in Oregon support a project that costs Oregon money and resources to benefit Idaho Power shareholders?
Why isn’t the Legislature requiring future wind and solar developers to show that the developments are needed to provide energy to Oregon customers? Eastern Oregon has sacrificed enough resources to meet the renewable energy requirements of other states.
Irene Gilbert, of La Grande, considers herself a conservative Republican, is a hunter and has a degree in psychology. She has held a variety of jobs, from social service work to farming, and is a dedicated volunteer and activist.
