In the very near future I believe I should consider investing in a very heavy mattress for my bed, the reason being that it will need to serve as my banking service in the coming years — that is, until they find a way to also do away with paper bills and coins, leaving one with a little card that serves all purposes.
The reason this comes to mind this day is the link with a letter I recently received.
It was from my banking establishment letting me know that I would be locked out of their services unless I became part of their financial base online, and advising me to take care of the process prior to the closure date set for two months ahead.
The doors and window would be closed off and the building, in my estimation, to serve as another empty eyesore in the middle of the downtown core.
My only choice, after deciding not to do online banking, was to find another bank with which I could do business. Fortunately, this was easy enough to find, but the process was a trial in itself for an old woman who was inexperienced in such matters.
I knew I needed to (1) contact a bank to assure acceptance, (2) make contact regarding medical coverage, (3) provide continuing financial coverage, (4) obtain checks, (5) provide new banking records folders and (6) have a cup of coffee after a big cry.
Why the cry? Try going through the electronic system as a novice and you’ll find the answer after restoring your sanity.
I tackled the first hurdle of finding a bank with great ease. Friendly, polite and helpful leading through their acceptance. Number 2 was not so easy although the system was in place for making a long-distance toll-free call, number pushing, and finally a human voice on the other end.
The answer to all the protective questions was sailing on calm waters — until I didn’t understand what routing number meant. The voice couldn’t tell me what it was, why it was needed, or where to find it. Just that it had to be given before my funds could arrive in my new bank.
We hung up and I upended all my banking records looking for something that indicated that it was indeed the magic routing number. As it turned out, the banking attendant had given me the things specifically I would need. Again, unfortunately, I hadn’t noticed the inclusion of the words ‘routing number’. Now I knew.
A second call to report was made and we went through the same safety routine as before. All other matters involved would be automatic, the voice said. Relieved, it was thank-you for your help, and I hung up.
After the waterworks of frustration had run dry, I sat thinking about why a simple thing such as a routing number had been unexplained to me at either place. Such a common thing to those who have learned the ropes before me, just no thought that a grown woman wouldn’t know, of course.
Well, all was well that ended well.
My third trial was set for the next week when western times coincided with eastern hours.
I laid out my armory of paper names, dates, numbers, all the while wondering what might be missing to cause more distress.
Since I have a stubborn nature at times, I was resolved to overcome this trauma of moving from one bank to another.
And, only because one bank had forgotten the downtown needs of a small segment of folks unconnected with online banking but mentally able to keep their own records.
As long as financial institutions keep this in mind, the electronics-unconnected members can disregard investing in a good mattress bank at home and continue their banking association.
That is, until they do away with paper bills and metal coins.
Then there will be nothing to hide or for which to keep mentally sharp. An automatic electronically governed people. What if the electricity goes off?
Are we really so unimportant already?
