I remember the first time I realized I could ask for help. I was knee-deep in new medications to treat anxiety and depression, none of which seemed to be working. I had always spoken about these struggles to my family with little shame, but I had never been honest enough to let them know how hard things really were, or how much I could really use some help. But at this moment, I was on the edge.
I didn’t just want help — I needed it.
I look back now and realize that asking for help in that moment was one of the best decisions I have ever made. Sometimes, I don’t think I would have made it through that night without it. But it took me years — years — to finally do it.
According to articles by the American Psychological Association, USA Today and the New York Times, demand for therapy is increasing in the United States. Some think this is because Americans are experiencing more mental health issues than ever, and others think it is because going to therapy is more socially acceptable than ever. I believe the latter.
I think we are finally starting to break down the stigma that has kept issues of mental health, substance use disorder and suicidality unnamed, unaddressed and unaided for centuries.
Merriam-Webster dictionary calls stigma “a mark of shame or discredit,” but I find it easier to think of stigma as judgment. It is the negative belief(s) we hold about a person, or group of people, particularly about something that they have no control over — like, say, issues of mental health and substance misuse (despite popular belief that addiction is a choice, science shows it’s not). It’s the judgments that call people with anxiety dramatic, or people with depression weak, or people with schizophrenia crazy. It’s the judgment that calls people who are addicted to opioids dangerous, or people addicted to alcohol indulgent. Because these are biological, psychological and physiological issues these judgments are not only baseless but can deter people from getting the help they need — help that could be life-changing for them and those who love them.
Around the world, men are, on average, three times more likely than women to take their own life. One of the most popular theories for this is that men are statistically less likely to ask for help or disclose that they are struggling, blocking their access to resources and connection. Articles such as “Why men don’t speak out and ask for help,” by Wendy Capewell, claim that one of the biggest reasons for this is that they fear they will be perceived as weak. In other words, stigma.
This is one illustration of the drastic effects that stigma can have, but the risk is not limited to a specific gender, age, race or any other demographic. And maybe that is one of the saddest, but most comforting things we can remember: You are not alone. We all need a little help sometimes.
One of the things I will always remember from that night I finally told my family I needed help was the support I received. There was no shame. No belief that I was less than. No judgment about what caused this or how I had gotten there, and I firmly believe the majority of people would respond the same way. A Forbes article that circulated in 2021 claims that 47% of Americans believe seeking therapy is a sign of weakness. Discouraging, but think of it the other way around: 53% of Americans do not believe that seeking therapy is a sign of weakness. That is what I choose to focus on.
Luckily, here in Union County, we have a wealth of individuals who are specially trained and able to help you. That isn’t the case in all rural towns, and as I’ve come back to La Grande and worked in public health for the last year, I have been immensely impressed and inspired by the network of individuals and organizations who work daily, nightly, hour by hour and minute by minute for this community.
These people are so committed to the well-being of strangers because oftentimes they, like you and me, have been in that place where they needed help.
They, and I, want you to know: It is okay to ask for help. It is normal. There are people who want to help you. And asking for what you need might just be one of the best decisions you’ve ever made.
