I remember the first time I realized I could ask for help. I was knee-deep in new medications to treat anxiety and depression, none of which seemed to be working. I had always spoken about these struggles to my family with little shame, but I had never been honest enough to let them know how hard things really were, or how much I could really use some help. But at this moment, I was on the edge.

I didn’t just want help — I needed it.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Lauren Babcock is the opioid response program coordinator at the Northeast Oregon Network and is a member of the Union County Safe Communities Coalition.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.