As we move into the month of December, many of us start planning for more time with family and friends. Many times this includes holiday parties with our co-workers along with community social events in addition to the get-togethers with our family and friends.
With increased opportunities to celebrate comes increased consumption of alcohol and other drugs. This year, in conjunction with National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month (National 3D Month) in December, the Union County Safe Communities Coalition continues to encourage responsible use and discourage driving after consuming alcohol and under the effect of drugs.
Since 1981, national officials and community groups have worked to promote the importance of driving sober year-round, but there is an increased emphasis during the month of December. As traffic-related deaths spike between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day nationally, it reiterates the timing of a more targeted approach to reduce drunk and drugged driving crashes in December.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2020 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver in the United States, averaging one death in a drunk-driving crash every 45 minutes. Similarly, we are beginning to see stats related to drug-impaired driving on the rise.
In 2019, 49% of drivers who were killed in crashes and who were tested for drugs, tested positive. Now more than ever, it is important to remember that buzzed driving is drunk driving, and if you feel different, you drive different. But it’s not just drivers and other motorists on the road who are at more risk during the month of December — pedestrian deaths increase during this time and especially on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays when holiday parties are in full swing and the bars are packed. Pedestrians are at risk of being hit by an impaired driver, but an impaired pedestrian is also more likely to walk into the path of an innocent driver than a sober pedestrian. Pairing these risks with the shorter days and darker winter nights can mean disaster.
So how do we fight this?
How does our community take a stand against impaired driving? It all starts with personal decisions, and taking responsibility for a safe ride will save lives. Before taking that first drink, make sure that you have a plan to call a cab, use a local ride share program like Loveland’s Safe Ride Program, or be sure to have a designated driver before you go out.
Even if you are close enough to walk, sometimes it’s safer to secure a sober ride home rather than be at risk as a pedestrian. If you must walk, plan to have bright clothing and something that makes you reflective if possible. Flashlights are a good idea too. Anything that makes you more likely to be seen by drivers will help to keep you safe. You could also plan to be the designated sober driver for your group. It’s an overall small sacrifice for a night and one of the best gifts you can offer to your friends and family. If you are hosting an event, be sure to have plenty of non-alcoholic drinks available and snacks for your guests.
This year in Union County, the Safe Communities Coalition is sponsoring an impaired driving prevention display in the Twilight Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, so be sure to look for that and for coalition members and partners that night. We are also going to have a crashed car on display at the corner of Adams and Island avenues from Dec. 16 through Jan. 3. If you are walking by, be sure to stop and read the story about how a young man lost his life in a DUII crash. This is a great opportunity to have conversations with your kids and grandkids about making the decision to drive sober and ride with sober friends.
This young man’s family donated his car in an effort to spread education about the dangers of impaired driving, and having these discussions will help honor his family and his memory. We are also working with local schools, businesses and the media to get messages out throughout the month of December. In addition to messaging, local law enforcement agencies have increased enforcement efforts during this time and will be working hard to get and keep impaired drivers off our roads.
Remember, just a single drink can cause a decline in visual function, mental judgment and motor skills, resulting in driver impairment, and that’s why buzzed driving is drunk driving. Driving under the influence of drugs has been shown to slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance and make it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane.
If you feel different, you drive different. Driving sober saves lives.
Please celebrate this holiday season responsibly.
Billie-Jo Nickens is the transportation safety coordinator for Oregon Department of Transportation’s Region 5 and a member of Union County Safe Communities Coalition.
