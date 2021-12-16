I have a lot of respect for Joel Hasse, but he needs a clearer understanding of what the dry Owyhee uplands — and the rest of the interior Northwest — are facing. The idea that keeping development from the sagebrush lands has caused introduced species to spread is upside down. It’s actually the only thing that might keep them intact.
After 50,000 years drying out, we now have the same climate as Central Asia. That was made clear to me many years ago when the PNW lab in La Grande hosted the then leader of the Russian Forestry Service, Alexander Isaev (he joked that he’d gotten the job because he had complained so often to Gorbachev). Waking up that morning and looking out his window, he thought he was back at his first posting in the Russian steppes. That’s how similar those two ecosystems look.
There is, however, a crucial difference.
That faraway part of the world has had 6-12 million un-glaciated years for the vegetation to evolve, so the plant communities from Eurasia are ultra-competitive in the interior Northwest. They can quickly replace the native bunchgrass, and that’s what they do after a range fire or if the grass and sagebrush have been degraded or eliminated.
How did those alien plants get here? When the settlers first came to this part of the world: those who knew what they were looking at soon realized that wheat would be a well-adapted crop and a moneymaker. So it was that they imported the type that grew from eastern Europe into the Asiatic dry-lands. That decision also planted the seeds of drastic change for the sagebrush ecosystem. Those wheat crops often included a grass that couldn’t be harvested. It left the farmers feeling cheated.
That’s where cheatgrass — Bromus tectorum — got its common name. It’s an annual and the first plant to bloom in the spring, taking up all the moisture and drying out the soil for the native vegetation. While it’s just one of many such invaders, it’s considered “the most significant plant invasion in North America.”
Look around and you’ll find it all over Union County. Here’s an overview:
Bromus tectorum is an alien grass that dominates disturbed ground in shrub-steppe ecosystems of the western United States and Canada. Cheatgrass reproduces only from seeds, germinates in the fall or winter, expands its roots over winter, and rapidly exploits the available water and nutrients in early spring. Cheatgrass is common in recently burned rangeland and wildlands, winter crops, waste areas, abandoned fields, eroded areas and overgrazed grasslands. Although cheatgrass readily invades perennial forage crops and rangeland under poor management, it also invades communities in the absence of disturbance.
In undisturbed sites, cheatgrass will most commonly spread along soil cracks and work its way outward into the natural community. Cheatgrass can persist in unpredictable environments because seed germination is staggered from August until May.
That list of adaptions is breathtaking. One example: On Idaho 51, which slopes down to the Snake River south of Mountain Home, everything you see in all directions is cheatgrass. That’s not because the area is protected — it’s because the native plants were eliminated or burned out and downy brome, another name for it, moved in.
As mentioned above, if cheatgrass is anywhere nearby, it can also invade undisturbed areas. Given this reality, the scientific community has even recommended triage: identify those areas that can’t be salvaged, try to eliminate it from the areas where it has just arrived, and protect the places that haven’t been invaded. There is no way around this. Our genetic resources are at serious risk unless we act to keep cheatgrass as far away from undisturbed areas as possible.
I’ll leave it to you to figure out what that means for the Owyhee country.
