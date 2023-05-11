Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

I would like to address the comments by Steve Berley (“Socialist La Grande City Council and Urban Renewal Agency border on communism,” Thursday, April 27). The city has faced many challenges over the past 10 years and I think our city leaders do the best they can with the information on hand.

Part of the information that impacts the decisions being made is public input and comment. Public comment has a huge impact on my decisions as a member of the La Grande City Council. It is most useful to receive comments before and during the debates on a particular issue, not after the decision has been made. I encourage our citizens to educate themselves on the issues facing the city. The council agendas, minutes and budget are all posted on the city’s website. Current Council Advisory Commission vacancies (eight as of this writing) are also on the website. Volunteering for a commission is a great way to be engaged in the workings of the city.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Corrine Dutto is a member of the La Grande City Council. This response is her personal opinion, not that of the entire city council nor of the city of La Grande.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.