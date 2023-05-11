I would like to address the comments by Steve Berley (“Socialist La Grande City Council and Urban Renewal Agency border on communism,” Thursday, April 27). The city has faced many challenges over the past 10 years and I think our city leaders do the best they can with the information on hand.
Part of the information that impacts the decisions being made is public input and comment. Public comment has a huge impact on my decisions as a member of the La Grande City Council. It is most useful to receive comments before and during the debates on a particular issue, not after the decision has been made. I encourage our citizens to educate themselves on the issues facing the city. The council agendas, minutes and budget are all posted on the city’s website. Current Council Advisory Commission vacancies (eight as of this writing) are also on the website. Volunteering for a commission is a great way to be engaged in the workings of the city.
La Grande currently has a moratorium on short-term rentals of entire homes, not part of a home and not an ADU (“granny unit”). The council’s moratorium action was due to a housing crisis that has been brewing for many years. We have had fewer low-, middle- and higher-cost housing available than are needed by our residents. Unfortunately, the free market has not worked for our community. Builders do not like to take unreasonable financial risks.
The city commissioned a housing needs analysis in 2019 that demonstrated the need. This is a great tool to give to developers that can reassure them their initial investment will pay off and some building is happening. As the city has been working to increase housing stock, as many homes have been removed from the rental market to be used as short-term rentals. This has had a negative effect on our citizens and our workforce. Qualified candidates offered jobs by some of our biggest employers have turned down positions because they could not find a place to live. Basic housing is not affordable for our citizens who live on Social Security or work for minimum wage. For example, a minimum wage worker ($12/hour) working full time would be spending 55% of his/her income on renting a $700 one-bedroom apartment, much more than the one-third of income guideline for housing.
We need more housing available for our citizens. I have concern that if we do not address housing, La Grande could have problems similar to Bend and Portland, with people living on the streets because they cannot afford housing.
Mr. Berley cites that the city budget has had a 39% increase since 2016. Some of this can be explained by the value of the dollar, which increased 26% since 2016, according to the Official Data Foundation. Materials, supplies, equipment and fuel have all increased substantially for us. Our city employees have had wage increases, and benefits cost more for the city and for the private sector. I think we owe it to our public servants to be paid a fair wage.
Some of the added budget funds have come from grants. For the 2022-23 budget year, the city applied for more than $2.5 million in grants, receiving almost a half million of that. These grants benefitted our library, arts commission, police, fire department, library and parks. Grant monies are reflected in the overall city budget and do not come from any increased taxes.
On April 3, the Urban Renewal Agency declined the latest request for funds, including those that could have gone to a city property. I personally thought it was not a prudent way to spend public funds. No member of the public attended that meeting in person and I received no comments or citizen input prior to that meeting. Urban renewal dollars have benefitted many local businesses and citizens by expanding services offered and increasing available jobs. Urban renewal spending has leveraged millions of private dollars spent in the urban renewal district, creating an effective public/private partnership. If you patronize Liberty Theater Cafe, Hines Meats, JC Woodworks, Raul’s Taqueria, Community Merchants, Direct Music Source, Side A Brewing, The Local, The Landing and many other businesses, you have seen your urban renewal dollars at work. Certainly, the Urban Renewal Agency could consider sunsetting urban renewal, and that idea is always on the table. Overall, the benefits in terms of jobs and livability in our city are apparent.
Mr. Berley wants lower taxes, as do many of us. The city cannot change property tax rates. However, the city can reduce or eliminate some franchise fees. If these were eliminated, we would need to make deep cuts, such as eliminating parks, pool and recreation programs completely. That would make the city unlivable for most. Or we could lay off 11 police officers to balance the budget without the franchise fees. Our police keep our streets safe and are essential to public safety. Would you be willing to lay off fire/ambulance crews, maybe having these services unavailable for several hours each week? Not me. How about eliminating the storm fees on the water bill? That would eliminate the funds that are used to plow our roads and respond to storm events.
Our city council makes these decisions on a regular basis and they are not easy choices. I hope our community will help us by becoming engaged, following the council agendas and providing us with timely feedback so that we can use it when making decisions that affect us all.
Corrine Dutto is a member of the La Grande City Council. This response is her personal opinion, not that of the entire city council nor of the city of La Grande.
