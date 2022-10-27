As you cast your ballot for La Grande City Council members Nov. 8, it is important for you to know how each candidate understands and feels about the issue of the Urban Renewal Agency and its relation to the city.
For many years I have been studying this complicated issue and because of recent articles in The Observer, I feel the need to speak out.
After much study by an advisory council of 28 local business and civic-minded citizens, a plan for urban renewal was formed. In its introduction, the Urban Renewal Plan of 1999 states, “It was adopted by the ordinance of the city council of the city of La Grande. It is intended to cure and prevent conditions of blight, as described in the report, and improve physical economic and social conditions within the area.”
The city council elected to serve as the governing body of the agency and the city manager to serve as agency manager. This created a separate “ legal entity” for governance and operations, i.e., a “debt fund” (trust fund).
How the agency is now related to the city is described in the June 30, 2021, city of La Grande annual financial report from the auditors Dickey and Temper, LLP. In this document they said, “La Grande Urban Renewal Agency is a legally separate organization for which the city is accountable. This agency is so intertwined with the city that it is in substance the same as the city and, therefore is blended and reported as if it was a part of the city. The elected mayor and the city council serve as the La Grande Urban Renewal Agency.”
It appears that over the years the city council/Urban Renewal Agency has had no checks and balances, and the original Urban Renewal Plan has morphed to the point where it no longer resembles the original. In 1999, there were Charts 1, 2, 3 and 4 developed. These identified the projects to be included and accomplished by the Urban Renewal Agency, the cost, a timeline as to how long it would take to accomplish and when the plan would end (sunset) with the debt being completely paid off. This was on pages 10 and 11 of the report on the La Grande Urban Renewal Plan attached to the plan. Somehow the way that the money was to be spent, exhibited on Charts 1-4 of the plan, has been conveniently lost and therefore not followed.
The original plan showed the expected date to complete its projects and to pay off the debt was 2022 and thus sunset.
This will not happen.
Currently, the debt for the city runs to 2032-2034, according to the auditor’s report. Why is this happening? It is because there is no longer an Urban Renewal Debt Fund. For over eight years by not following the original plan, the city now has incurred additional debt that runs into 2034.
The Constitution of Oregon Article XI (section 11) restricts bonded indebtedness incurred for capital construction or capital improvements unless the “issuance of which has been approved by a majority of voters voting on the question.” Since Urban Renewal debt is now the debt of the city, the city is prohibited from issuance of further bonding under the guise of Urban Renewal.
For the good of all seven taxing districts involved, it appears the current debt of the Urban Renewal Agency that has been absorbed by the city should be paid off as soon as possible using the total tax increment financing and thus end the use of under levy.
Documents used and quoted are available.
