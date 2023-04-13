There is a crisis in this country and county and it involves a bag of brightly colored pills. Those pills are laced with fentanyl. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, 107,375 people in the United States died of drug overdoses and drug poisonings in the 12-month period ending in January 2022.
A staggering 67% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Some of these deaths were attributed to fentanyl mixed with other illicit drugs such as cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin, with many users unaware they were actually taking fentanyl. La Grande and Union County are not immune from this epidemic.
Calls to the 911 service in Union County related to overdoses increased dramatically between 2020 and 2021, from 10 to 45, and have remained elevated, 58 in 2022 and 12 for 2023 to date. These numbers do not capture overdoses presented at the hospital emergency department or public health, or were self-treated.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. It is a prescription pain medication that is typically used to manage severe pain, such as pain from cancer treatment or end-of-life care. However, in recent years, fentanyl has become a major contributor to the opioid crisis in the United States, including rural communities.
Most recent cases of fentanyl -related overdose are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which is distributed through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect. It is often added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive and more dangerous.
Fentanyl is tasteless, odorless and too small to see. In fact, an amount about the size of two grains of salt can cause an overdose or death. The only “safe” use is when taken under a physician’s prescription, supervision and strict directions for treatment of pain associated with a disease or injury.
Street drugs are frequently laced with fentanyl long before they reach the friends, dealers and friends-of-friends people trust to supply them. Fentanyl can be anywhere, as distribution in pills and powders is totally random. While one pill might not be deadly, another one could be.
Drug traffickers are using fake pills to exploit the opioid crisis and prescription drug misuse. Fentanyl is the primary driver in the alarming increase in overdose deaths. Drug Enforcement Administration officials report a dramatic rise in the number of counterfeit pills containing at least 2 mg of fentanyl, which is considered a deadly dose. Testing at the DEA lab has shown that four of every 10 illicitly manufactured pills contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.
Drug dealers often sell fentanyl as fake oxycodone. Buyers may think they’re getting oxycodone, but they’re getting another opioid drug that has fentanyl and other substances in it.
wIn rural areas, fentanyl use has been on the rise in recent years, and it has been linked to a growing number of overdose deaths. The reasons for this trend are complex, but they include factors such as limited access to health care and addiction treatment, high rates of chronic pain, and the increasing availability of cheap, illicitly manufactured fentanyl.
One of the main concerns with fentanyl use in rural communities is the lack of access to overdose prevention and treatment resources. Rural areas often have limited health care infrastructure and fewer resources for addiction treatment and overdose prevention, making it difficult for people who use fentanyl to get the help they need. Additionally, the stigma surrounding drug use in rural areas can make it challenging for people to seek help without fear of judgment or retaliation.
To address the problem of fentanyl use in rural communities, a comprehensive approach is needed. This approach includes increasing access to health care and addiction treatment resources, improving education and awareness around the risks of fentanyl use, and increasing access to overdose prevention tools such as naloxone (a medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose).
Additionally, addressing the root causes of opioid addiction, such as poverty, joblessness and social isolation, can help reduce the prevalence of fentanyl use in rural areas. It is important for policymakers, health care providers and community leaders to work together to develop and implement effective strategies to address the problem of fentanyl use in rural communities.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Steve Clements has lived in La Grande since 1990. He served as mayor and as a member of the Union County Safe Communities Coalition for eight years. Keith Hudson and his wife, Laura, have been the co-pastors of First Presbyterian Church of La Grande since 2009. He has been a member of the UCSCC since 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.