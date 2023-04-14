Editor's Note

Marijuana is legal in Oregon for medical and recreational use. 4/20 celebrations are large events promoting the industry and its products. Cannabis companies use the day to market and sell their products, similar to alcohol companies using the Super Bowl or St. Patrick’s Day.

The recreational marijuana industry has grown significantly, and its marketing has evolved and 4/20 events like the Cannabis Cup are ideal opportunities to sell and market products. Celebrities, influencers and businesses push their products and brands, reaching many different age groups.

Jody Boulay is a mother of two with a passion for helping others. She currently works as a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org to help spread awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

