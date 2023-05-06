Jamie Thiesfeld

Thiesfeld

My husband and I moved to La Grande almost 15 years ago. We came with a dog who was 10 at the time. Three years later we had to say goodbye to him. My husband and I decided then that we couldn’t go through the pain of losing another dog, so no more dogs. Five months later, a stray cat walked in our back door. I spent two weeks walking around the neighborhood looking for its owner, put it on social media and the lost and found. A couple up the road from us who have lived here their whole lives told me then that it has always been a huge problem, people driving up to the top of South 12th where it turns into Bushnell and dumping off their cats and dogs when they are no longer wanted.

That was 11 years ago and we now have five cats. The first one was just a stray, but the last four were all feral. Plus we feed a stray who has been coming around for about two months now, and two ferals, so we feed eight cats daily. The indoor cats were tested for diseases and then fixed, then given their shots, plus flea and tick meds and worm meds. All of this adds up to a lot of money, but we don’t like to see animals go hungry. It’s none of their doing how they came into this world, and they didn’t choose to be dumped when done with.

Jamie Thiesfeld is an

ailurophile who lives in La Grande.

