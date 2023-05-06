My husband and I moved to La Grande almost 15 years ago. We came with a dog who was 10 at the time. Three years later we had to say goodbye to him. My husband and I decided then that we couldn’t go through the pain of losing another dog, so no more dogs. Five months later, a stray cat walked in our back door. I spent two weeks walking around the neighborhood looking for its owner, put it on social media and the lost and found. A couple up the road from us who have lived here their whole lives told me then that it has always been a huge problem, people driving up to the top of South 12th where it turns into Bushnell and dumping off their cats and dogs when they are no longer wanted.
That was 11 years ago and we now have five cats. The first one was just a stray, but the last four were all feral. Plus we feed a stray who has been coming around for about two months now, and two ferals, so we feed eight cats daily. The indoor cats were tested for diseases and then fixed, then given their shots, plus flea and tick meds and worm meds. All of this adds up to a lot of money, but we don’t like to see animals go hungry. It’s none of their doing how they came into this world, and they didn’t choose to be dumped when done with.
It is all good and fine to trap them and fix them, but the release part doesn’t change the fact that they still need food and water. The laws that apply to dogs need to also apply to cats — people need to be held accountable for how they treat their animals.
I emailed the shelter last month, asking about the fees for surrendering a cat, and the reply was: “We do not take the ferals unfortunately, we have a hard time adopting them and hard to house and take care of with the shelter staff. Have you thought of posting asking if people are looking for barn cats on social media? We are currently experiencing an influx of owner surrenders and helping another agency with a neglect situation, sorry we cannot help! Thank you for trapping them and taking care of them. You are amazing for doing this.”
In my experience over the past decade there has always been a waiting period of at least a month to be able to take a cat to the shelter, so then what is to be done with these cats? There are only so many barns and only so many people who can afford and who care about the problem and try to do what they can for these animals. We are in our early 60s now and trying to plan our retirement. We have always planned on traveling when retirement came, but now we have to change those plans because we have taken on these cats — our oldest is 14 and the youngest is 2, so if we don’t take in any more cats, when the youngest is 10 we will be 70.
For all the taxes us homeowners pay, and we pay a lot, it’s time for Union County to stand up and start to take control of this problem. We never dreamed of moving to a new town and having to deal with this situation, but as members of this community we are doing what we can for these cats.
There should be a meeting that involves the county and all the vets in town, to start a list of what needs to be done to help these cats, I’m sure the vets in town will tell you there are many people in Union County who are using their own monies to trap and fix the cats. And I am hoping that our shelter is not taking animals from other counties or states — we need to get control of our own problems before taking on other counties’ or states’ problems.
