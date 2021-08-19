As a nurse practitioner, I feel it is important to listen to and understand people’s health concerns. I am confused and dismayed about the number of individuals who are choosing not to be vaccinated for COVID-19. I am writing this to address vaccine concerns and also to help people see the effects on our country of choosing not to vaccinate.
We have experienced 35,655,877 COVID cases and 610,000 COVID deaths (Aug. 8, 2021, www.statistica.com) resulting in terrible suffering for patients and their families. COVID has seriously affected our economy, shutting down businesses.
Seriously ill patients with COVID put our health care workers at risk for their lives. Nursing shortages are occurring due to nurses leaving jobs to protect their families.
Additionally, the heart, lungs and brain can be damaged post-COVID infection. Long haulers, as they are called, may have months of fatigue, brain fog, joint and muscle pain, shortness of breath, blood clots, weakness, fast heartbeat, fever, dizziness and cough. Though many recover from COVID in two weeks, studies are beginning to indicate that as many as one in three have symptoms lasting for months.
Current deaths from COVID are occurring almost exclusively in the unvaccinated. ICU beds in Texas are at capacity with COVID patients, leaving no room for non-COVID patients. In fact pediatric ICUs are filling with kids 0 to 17 years old.
I am trying to understand why so many in our community are choosing not to vaccinate. I can understand vaccine concerns, but I have a hard time dealing with unfounded conspiracy theories. These are some of the things people have told me as I try to listen and understand.
Some fear the vaccines could make people sterile. This information is apparently based on the claim that vaccines produce antibodies that not only attack the COVID virus (SARS-coV-2) but also can attack proteins on the placenta, thus hindering the growth of the placenta. This is based on the belief that the proteins are similar.
The spike protein on the COVID virus has 1,273 amino acids — only five of these have any similarity to placental protein. Researchers point out that the similarity of these proteins is very minimal and if indeed the vaccine produced infertility by stimulating antibodies, then the COVID virus antibody response would also cause infertility. Clinical trials have not found any difference in pregnancy rates in women or in sperm counts in men who have been vaccinated (Science Review, JAB, July 23, 2021).
Some fear blood clots. There have been blood clots from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that have resulted in three deaths. There is now a better process in place to recognize and treat such blood clots. People who get COVID have eight times the risk of a blood clot compared to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. People who fear this small risk should use one of the other vaccines.
Some have made unsubstantiated claims of deaths from myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) in young vaccinated adults.
As per a CDC Morbidity and Mortality Report (July 9, 2021), there have been cases of myocarditis mostly occurring in young adults after a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. There are no reported deaths in this group. Yale Medicine (2021) reports cases are typically mild and resolve in a short time.
Then I have heard people say they are leaving it in God’s hands. People don’t typically leave their diabetes or blood pressure control or treatment of cancer in God’s hands with no support from available medications.
There are those who say that the recorded death numbers are not correct as people are actually dying of preexisting conditions. How it actually works is that someone who has heart disease and gets COVID and dies is recorded as a COVID death — because even though they have heart disease, they would not be dead if they had not gotten COVID. If they happen to have COVID and get in a car accident and die, the death is not recorded as a COVID death.
One of the most challenging things I hear is people saying it is their right to do what they want to do.
Of course individual choice is important, but when someone’s choice not to vaccinate is causing hospitalizations, severe illness and death to those around them, perhaps it is time to rethink their position.
Even if an individual chooses not to be concerned for themselves, the ease of spreading COVID infection to others — including now greater numbers of young people and children (who can’t yet be vaccinated), co-workers and health care providers (as hospitals are flooded with unvaccinated individuals) — should be given serious consideration.
The lives lost, the lingering symptoms of “long COVID,” including in the young, should not be minimized.
We have a very effective vaccine. More than 339 million doses have been given to 187.2 million people in the U.S. (Vaccines, June 14, 2021). The main side effects continue to be pain at the injection site, headache, muscle aches, fever and joint aches lasting a few days.
Vaccinated individuals who have breakthrough infections related to the new delta variant typically do not get as sick and do not die. That is a big deal.
Shame on those who cause fear by spreading unsubstantiated information about this vaccine. Or who say its a hoax or it is no worse that the flu.
If you have chosen not to be vaccinated, please, please reconsider.
Save lives.
Save misery and prevent us from having to shut down and again lose jobs and the ability to get together.
