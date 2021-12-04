One old rancher I met many years ago said to me, “Humans are a water-loving species.” He was exactly right. We all do love cool, clean, fresh water and all the goodness that comes with it.
The proposed River Democracy Act would help protect (though only about 4%) of Oregon’s creeks and rivers. Even though it will not protect enough miles of our precious waterways — or give them all the protection they really need or deserve — it is still a step in the right direction.
You might think this positive plan was some kind of horrible idea according to a recent letter to the editor, and the knee-jerk response of a few of our county commissioners. If they actually read the act, they could relax. In fact, it is a great idea. The River Democracy Act totally protects private property rights and flexibility for management, and it also has rules that limit some of the worst kinds of damage to clean water and fish habitat.
Our Constitution makes it clear: The waters and wildlife “belong” to all Oregonians (and especially to all our kids and grandkids, and to all other species that of course need water too).
No ranches or farms will go out of business or have terrible management burdens placed on them because of this good proposal. The act is very specific about all this. In fact, it will provide money and projects to reduce risks to fire-prone creek-sides and canyons and help rehabilitate them if there is a big fire or flood. And yes, of course it will allow private management and public access where we now have it. Don’t listen to all the Chicken Littles out there. This is a win-win.
The local Grande Ronde Model Watershed (led by ranchers, farmers, fishers, etc.) has spent many millions of dollars hiring locals to rehabilitate the most important and degraded creeks and rivers around here. While a few fish are finally coming back, and water quality has improved a bit, we need to keep at it.
Most of us do not even know what a healthy creek looks like anymore, as we have grazed, bulldozed, logged and roaded just about every mile of stream in Oregon for more than a hundred years. Our streams are full of sediment, cow manure, herbicides, and are much too warm as there are few bushes and trees keeping them cool, or beavers to keep them natural. Not long ago, every stream ran full of crystal-clear water and was full of salmon and other fish. We have nothing like that now.
Yes, we all love our creeks and rivers, and it is our job to restore and protect them. Simple. Speak up if you love streams, rivers, floating, fishing, wildlife — or taking a drink of clear, fresh water out of our valuable waterways.
Ask our elected officials to support the River Democracy Act and pass it soon. A copy of this letter was signed by more than 15 other residents of Northeastern Oregon, of all parties and backgrounds, and sent to our senators.
