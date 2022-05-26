In response to Matt Cooper’s Other views column on Thursday, May 19, 2022, regarding the dangers of wildfires reaching the town of La Grande and Idaho Power BLM’s opinion that fire doesn’t travel downhill, I would like to report that BLM is slightly mistaken.
Our place on the hill just a quarter of a mile from the city limits up Mill Canyon/Morgan Lake Road was a case in point during the Rooster Peak fire of August 1973.
My husband, George (now deceased), son Randy, and I gathered at our house to assess the fire danger, hooking up hoses, just in case. Randy watered down the roofs of buildings and grass growing behind the barn as the fire progressed across the top of the hill.
Having been told that the fire would go on across and toward Morgan Lake, George grabbed his camera and climbed the slope up toward the fire to take photos. Concerned for his safety I stood watching him climb when he suddenly turned around and ran back toward the house, fire flames not far behind him.
He sent me, his photo equipment, and our pet dog Kris to town to stay with my mother while he and Randy fought fire, but the water in the hoses suddenly stopped.
Just at that time the Island City rural fire department truck with its tank of water was coming up the road, but the fire had crossed the road blocking their plan to help the folks living up near the lake, so they turned in to our place and fought there along with a few unknown persons who had come to help.
As the truck’s water supply gave out, the water in our hoses suddenly began flowing again and the wind changed direction, saving our house and most of the outbuildings from burning. In spite of our own losses, how blessed we were compared to the great destruction suffered by our neighbors and friends.
The Observer on Aug. 17, 1973, printed a picture of residents on Walnut Street below us looking up worriedly toward the hill. The caption said that the fire was playing leapfrog within 60 yards of homes near B Avenue and Morgan Lake Road. It was reported that had sparks from the flames started fires in the roofs of houses in town, the rest of the town would have been aflame as well.
So, don’t tell me that fire doesn’t go downhill.
Dorothy Fleshman is a longtime La Grande resident and Observer contributor.
