Thanks to David Mildrexler for his March 17 column on the tremendous importance of large trees for water storage, for healthy soils, for capturing and storing carbon and much more.
We toured the Mount Emily Recreation Area prior to the most recent logging. While the majority of the trees marked for cutting were of smaller diameter, we saw a few large trees that had that blue paint. In taking on responsibility for MERA, the county has also taken on the difficult task of balancing the economics of management and of growing those large trees.
I wrote in The Observer about that problem at the time the decision to buy the land was made, praising the forester who had allowed for those larger pine, but concerned about what cutting any of them would mean for the future forest. It’s a conundrum that has no easy answer.
Removing smaller pine releases adjacent trees and allows them to grow more quickly. That’s a good start toward the next stand of big pine. But regular light fires were the way that happened in the past. Mature ponderosa have a bark that is inches thick and able to withstand all but the most catastrophic blazes. That detail is, however, where the devil lives.
We have suppressed fire for more than a hundred years. During that time settlers naturally moved into those forests as they were cut. Grass, brush and tree seedlings moved in at the same time. The density of vegetation is probably as high as it was prior to firefighting, but instead of large fire-resistant pines, now our forests are dense with burnable fuel.
The road back to more open forest stands, and to the acceptance of light fire, is both a logistical and a cultural problem. The people who live in those forests will have to be very mindful to clear away the overgrown vegetation, and county managers will have to be on top of any cutting that goes on, given the potential for big fires and the removal of large trees.
And all of us need to understand where we live: There isn’t an ecosystem in the Western U.S. that isn’t dependent on fire in one way or another. That includes the Coast Range, where big stand-replacement fires don’t happen but every few hundred years, but they do happen.
Land use planning has taken Oregon on a different trajectory than states such as Idaho where sprawl has obliterated the boundary between wildlands and the urban hodgepodge that’s resulted. Boise is the poster child for that chaos. Here in our home state, we need to take the next step and absorb the lessons of the past. Fire is a necessary but difficult friend. We need to respect it for the good it can do, but understand how destructive it can be if we aren’t vigilant. There is no other way if we want to live in the real West, the one with magnificent forests of big pine.
