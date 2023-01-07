Several times last year I became concerned with the politicization of the Union County sheriff and his actions that flew in the face of our Constitution. I write these five resolutions in hopes of decreasing the politicization of the sheriff’s office and increasing its focus on law enforcement in 2023.
1. Read our Constitution. (Or take a class, possibly from Eastern Oregon University or elsewhere, on the Constitution.) The first things you’ll come upon are Article I, Article II and Article III, which are brilliant. They created our republic with separation of powers and constitutional checks and balances, which have allowed us to survive freely for generations — avoiding kings, dictators and tyrants. These Articles created three separate branches — legislative branch to make laws, executive branch to enforce laws and judicial branch to interpret and decide the constitutionality of laws.
This separation of powers was revolutionary. It has allowed us to remain free and democratic by ensuring no one branch or person in government has too much power.
If a person in the executive branch (Article II) tries to take over duties of the judicial branch (Article III), then that person has trashed and violated our sacred Constitution. Any sheriff or police (executive branch) who decides he, not the court (judicial branch), is the final word on interpreting constitutionality of laws subverts the United States Constitution and is a danger to our republic and should not hold office.
2. Set an example for our citizens (especially our youth). You have stated publicly that you will not enforce certain laws. Don’t do that. Although it may garner you support or donations from your political base, it sets a terrible example for the rest of us. If you get to decide which laws are valid, then other impressionable citizens may want to do likewise. Think of the danger and chaos when everyone starts to decide which speed limits they will follow, which stop signs they will obey, which private property to trespass.
Enforcing laws — even those you don’t personally like — is part of your job. And, believe it or not, it can be in your best interest. Just think if we were each allowed to ignore tax laws we didn’t agree with — that we could decide which county property taxes we would pay? Then how would the sheriff’s office be funded? How would you function if everybody got to decide which county taxes they didn’t like and therefore didn’t have to pay?
3. Emphasize law enforcement, not politics. Nowhere in the duties of a sheriff (ORS 206.010) does it list doing politics, or interpreting laws and constitutionality. Instead, focus your efforts on increasing the efficiency and professionalism of your office, not on grabbing the limelight with political posturing. Look to the examples of the La Grande City Police and the Oregon State Police as law enforcement professionals who refrain from compromising their professionalism with politics.
4. Become familiar with all of the constitutional amendments, particularly those that are critical to constitutional law enforcement. The Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Eighth and 14th amendments are the bedrock of our criminal justice system. The Second Amendment is always exciting and can get votes, but it hardly applies to day-to-day law enforcement.
5. Consult history to learn the dangers of people in uniform (law enforcement or military) becoming political. The 20th century is loaded with examples, from the World War II axis powers to tin-pot dictators. Don’t repeat the mistakes of the southern sheriffs of the 1950s and 1960s who interpreted as unconstitutional the federal laws allowing Blacks to use schools, drinking fountains and lunch counters — and refused to enforce the law. This prompted Presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy to send in federal troops to uphold the law.
During my 20 years of U.S. Naval service, we were reminded that the prohibition against politics while in uniform is absolute. Our greatest military leaders understood this to be vital to a respected and effective military. Two of the best, Gen. George Marshall and Gen. David Petraeus, took this so seriously they refrained from voting when on active duty. Quite a contrast to what has recently occurred in Union County.
Charles Jones lives in La Grande. He is a retired Navy commander, science and math teacher and fourth-generation Eastern Oregonian.
