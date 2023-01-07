Editor's Note

Several times last year I became concerned with the politicization of the Union County sheriff and his actions that flew in the face of our Constitution. I write these five resolutions in hopes of decreasing the politicization of the sheriff’s office and increasing its focus on law enforcement in 2023.

1. Read our Constitution. (Or take a class, possibly from Eastern Oregon University or elsewhere, on the Constitution.) The first things you’ll come upon are Article I, Article II and Article III, which are brilliant. They created our republic with separation of powers and constitutional checks and balances, which have allowed us to survive freely for generations — avoiding kings, dictators and tyrants. These Articles created three separate branches — legislative branch to make laws, executive branch to enforce laws and judicial branch to interpret and decide the constitutionality of laws.

Charles Jones lives in La Grande. He is a retired Navy commander, science and math teacher and fourth-generation Eastern Oregonian.

