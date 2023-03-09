Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

The month of March is recognized as Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the campaign.

The goals of the campaign are to encourage health care providers to screen clients for problem gambling and to increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of prevention, treatment and recovery services.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

DeAnne Mansveld is a member of the Union County Safe Communities Coalition. She is a Certified Prevention Specialist who coordinates the Problem Gambling Prevention Program at the Center for Human Development.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.