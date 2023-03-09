The month of March is recognized as Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the campaign.
The goals of the campaign are to encourage health care providers to screen clients for problem gambling and to increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of prevention, treatment and recovery services.
Gambling is commonly defined as risking something of value in the hopes of getting something of greater value. While it is fun and entertaining for many, gambling can become problematic for some people. According to data from the Oregon Health Authority, “It is estimated 2.6% of the adult population experience moderate or serious problems with gambling. It is estimated that 84,000 Oregon adults and adolescents meet the clinical diagnosis for gambling disorder, with another 180,000 at risk of developing a problem with gambling.”
We now know that gambling impacts the pleasure center of the brain. Research has shown that the earlier someone is exposed to gambling activity, the more at risk they are for developing a future gambling disorder. Many adults in treatment for problem gambling have reported they started gambling at any early age. This is one of the reasons gambling activity by youth is so concerning.
More than ever before technology provides quick and easy access to many forms of gambling. All that’s needed is an electronic device, like a phone, tablet or computer plus the nearest WIFI connection. Circumventing age protections is as easy as falsifying a date of birth.
The 2020 Oregon Student Health Survey Supplemental Report on Youth Gambling said, “It has been estimated that roughly 13,000 adolescents, ages 10 to 17, living in Oregon are at risk for developing (or already have developed) an unhealthy involvement with gambling behaviors.”
Not only is future risk increased, but Oregon youth health survey data has shown that “youth who gambled had higher rates of risky behaviors such as problems at school, being in a physical fight, experiencing sadness for two or more weeks, and using alcohol, marijuana and other drugs.”
The good news is that gambling problems can be prevented. Oregon Problem Gambling Resource at opgr.org offers the following tips for talking with youth about gambling:
• Start early: Don’t wait until adolescence to talk about gambling or other risky behaviors.
• Listen: Create an open environment for conversation about their lives. Start by asking them, “So what are kids gambling on these days?”
• Educate yourself and your kids about gambling: Share with kids that gambling isn’t risk free. It’s not a “healthy alternative” to alcohol or drug use.
• Look for opportunities to discuss the risks of gambling: When there is a news report of a jackpot win, talk about the odds and reality of winning. It’s great math practice.
• Monitor your child’s activities: Know where your kids are. Know their friends and what they are doing. Don’t forget about their online and video game activity.
• Keep talking: Like alcohol and drugs, it isn’t one conversation that does the trick. Bring gambling up in casual conversation and keep talking.
• Live by example: Remember that kids are watching what adults are doing.
More information on talking to youth about gambling can be found at talk2kids.org.
There is hope if problems do develop, and free help is available for adults and teens. OPGR has trained professional staff members available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to listen, educate, answer questions and refer people to free confidential treatment services. Find out more at opgr.org or by calling 877-695-4648.
