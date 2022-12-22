In our communities, the Blue Mountains are more than just a special place to us.

These landscapes provide the water we drink, places we make lifelong memories and, for many of us, our very livelihoods. We need these national forests — now, tomorrow, and well into the future. Active management is critical to ensuring these natural landscapes remain sustainable to meet those needs. What guides this active management? Our forest plans.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Susan Roberts is a Wallowa County commissioner and the co-convener of the Blues Intergovernmental Council.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.