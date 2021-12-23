Immediate action is needed. In spite of strong community objections, the county has put out a bid to log the Red Apple area of the Mount Emily Recreation Area with a decision to be finalized before Christmas.
My family and I have lived on Mount Emily above the MERA for more than 40 years, hiking and biking there when the property belonged to Boise Cascade. It was exciting when the county, through use of various grants, purchased this property 10 years ago and created MERA for the enjoyment of all the people of our county.
More than 40 miles of trails have been built with the sweat equity of many local residents. Using the actual costs of $36,296 per mile, based on costs of building similar trails at Anthony Lakes, the value of MERA trails can be estimated at $1,451,840. On summer weekends there are typically 30-plus cars at all times of day in the MERA non-motorized parking area, often including several from out of state, as MERA is responsible for bringing tourists (and the significant dollars they spend) to our county.
There is widespread agreement about the need for forest management and fire prevention in MERA. However, there is significant disagreement about how to accomplish this.
I am part of a growing group of local individuals, now known as Friends of MERA, concerned about the major logging project. In August 2020, many users of MERA were alerted to a plan to log by blue markings on large diameter trees identified for harvest along main trails. We finagled a walk-through with Sean Chambers (MERA manager) and Chuck Sarret (Union county forester), attended by 38 people.
We expressed our concern for removal of large healthy trees, presumably for their economic value, using processes that would damage the trail system and the beauty of the area. Our group thought we had reached some understanding of specifics related to protecting the area.
Fast forward, we learned that the county was not going to honor discussions of August 2020 and they plan to close MERA this winter into early summer for a major logging operation, using equipment that will damage trails and promote undergrowth that will increase fire risk. The plan includes removal of 30-inch-in-diameter trees that are fire resistant — trees wider than many people’s outstretched arm span.
The county intended to send out a request for logging bid on Nov. 15, 2021, closing Nov. 22, and to award the contract by Dec. 10. The county posted a notice on the bulletin board at MERA that there would be a meeting on Nov. 10 to announce the plan. If the Friends of MERA had not alerted the newspaper and social media, the sale would have occurred without further public input. The fact that the parking lot was packed on such short notice is testimony to the level of public concern.
Subsequently, many MERA users testified at a commissioner meeting Dec. 1 to object to this plan. Despite our concerns and requests to postpone the current logging plan, the county commissioners, responsible for this decision, have delegated the decision to Sean Chambers and Chuck Sarret. They have reposted an RFP to log the most popular trail section in MERA with a decision about the bid before Christmas.
Act now if you too care about protecting the Mount Emily Recreation Area. Although logging bids have been requested, no proposal has been accepted (as of the writing of this letter on Dec. 12). Contact:
• Paul Anderes, panderes@unioncounty.org
• Matt Scarfo, mscarfo@unioncounty.org
• Donna Beverage, dbeverage@unioncounty.org
• Sean Chambers, schambers@unioncounty.org
• Chuck Sarrett, linkedin.com/in/chuck-sarrett-ab9
