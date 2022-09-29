Editor's Note

As a nurse practitioner for the past 45 years, I have witnessed the failure of our current health care system to provide affordable quality health care to everyone. No one is without their health care story.

For example, one individual in his 60s with a great job and insurance gets cancer, ends up losing his job and thus his insurance and subsequently goes bankrupt paying for his care. Another has a low-paying job that does not offer insurance. He has diabetes and cannot afford the $500 a month cost of insulin resulting in high blood sugars and the risk of kidney failure, visual loss, vascular disease and untimely death. High deductibles and co-pays result in people accessing care only in urgent situations. The stories are sad and endless.

Kate Pfister-Minogue is a health care provider and longtime local resident.

