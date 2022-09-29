As a nurse practitioner for the past 45 years, I have witnessed the failure of our current health care system to provide affordable quality health care to everyone. No one is without their health care story.
For example, one individual in his 60s with a great job and insurance gets cancer, ends up losing his job and thus his insurance and subsequently goes bankrupt paying for his care. Another has a low-paying job that does not offer insurance. He has diabetes and cannot afford the $500 a month cost of insulin resulting in high blood sugars and the risk of kidney failure, visual loss, vascular disease and untimely death. High deductibles and co-pays result in people accessing care only in urgent situations. The stories are sad and endless.
As many of you know, in 2019, the Oregon Legislature passed a bill that funded a Task Force on Universal Health Care, the purpose of which is to design a health care system to cover everyone in Oregon. I would like to respond to an editorial, “Being up-front about cost of universal health care,” in the June 23 edition of The Observer that warned of the “high cost” of such a statewide system.
Isn’t it time we think about the high cost of our current health care system, both personal and economic? Some people have the misconception that we have the best health care in the world. Health Care in the United States costs two to four times more than care in other industrialized countries, yet we rank 27th in health care outcomes; we rank 23rd in longevity, 30th in infant mortality and 30th in maternal mortality; we rank last in cost efficiency and access to care (www.runawayinequality.org).
I wonder why more people don’t fear what is happening related to costs of our current health care system in the world of private insurance and the pharmaceutical industry.
The overhead of Medicare is 2% and most older adults look forward to being eligible. The overhead of most insurance companies is 12% to 18%. While I would never deny anyone a living wage, perhaps drug prices would be lower if the average pharmaceutical CEOs did not earn annual salaries of $27 million or more. Administrative costs of the current system are outrageous. Hospitals and clinics must bill and rebill different insurers with different rules and plans. Duke University has three hospitals with a total of 957 beds, and 1,600 billing clerks.
A huge problem with for-profit health care insurance providers is that they are not incentivized to provide care as much as to make a profit. In fact, they call the money they spend on health care a “medical loss ratio,” a business expense. Currently, a plan, ACO-Reach, is moving forward to privatize Medicare. Contractors in this program can take 15% to 40% of an inflated pool of funds for doing a job that currently Medicare does for 2% of payments. This will be very expensive.
Single payer can save a lot of money by eliminating the high profit and high overhead of the current system. We don’t allow our police department or our transportation system to be run by costly for-profit companies. Our health care system will continue to be increasingly unaffordable when large corporations are incentivized to make huge profits over spending on quality care.
And yes, we will all pay taxes to cover this; however, the cost of health care will be less and everyone in Oregon will have health care with expanded benefits with no deductibles or co-pays. The task force has estimated the savings of a single-payer system to be one almost $1 billion per year.
Isn’t it time to rethink health care financing?
I am serving on the board of Health Care for All Oregon, an organization whose purpose is to work toward achieving quality affordable health care for all (hcao.org).
HCAO is inviting all of you to join us Saturday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church Friendship Center in La Grande. A panel will update you on the work of HCAO and the task force, listen to your concerns and answer questions. A social hour with music and snacks will follow to encourage informal discussion.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Kate Pfister-Minogue is a health care provider and longtime local resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.