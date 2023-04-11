“Poor track record” indeed (The Observer, March 25). For more than 15 years the Wallowa Union Railroad Authority Board has had free rein over the counties’ railroad right-of-way from Elgin to Joseph. It now finds itself with deteriorating tracks and is unable to sustainably manage or maintain the operation.

Their Eagle Cap Excursion Train runs about 20 trips a year, out from Elgin a few miles and back. The train remains dormant the other 345 days. Few locals ride due to the expense. This train certainly doesn’t warrant hiring a manager for more than $100,000 a year or devoting massive amounts of new money for repairs and maintenance. It’s time to see what train activity is reasonable to sustain.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Mary McCracken, of Island City, is a retired

educator and avid hiker and skier. She was

attracted to the area more than 40 years ago by

the Eagle Cap Wilderness and other public areas.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.