“Poor track record” indeed (The Observer, March 25). For more than 15 years the Wallowa Union Railroad Authority Board has had free rein over the counties’ railroad right-of-way from Elgin to Joseph. It now finds itself with deteriorating tracks and is unable to sustainably manage or maintain the operation.
Their Eagle Cap Excursion Train runs about 20 trips a year, out from Elgin a few miles and back. The train remains dormant the other 345 days. Few locals ride due to the expense. This train certainly doesn’t warrant hiring a manager for more than $100,000 a year or devoting massive amounts of new money for repairs and maintenance. It’s time to see what train activity is reasonable to sustain.
The tracks were built and maintained by lumber companies to extract logs and lumber from Wallowa County. Those days are over. Wallowa County’s economy now relies on tourism.
When the counties initially acquired the right-of-way, there was strong support for pulling the tracks and establishing a Rail to Trail from Elgin to Joseph. Existing Rail to Trails stimulate small town economies across the country. Many vacationers are attracted by outdoor recreation in nature.
But a few influential property owners opposed the idea, even though no property would have been taken from them. The county commissioners kowtowed to their landowner friends. Rather than pursuing trail development they gave complete control of the right-of-way to a small but avid group of railroad enthusiasts. Their pipe dream was to have rail service reestablished from Elgin to Joseph. That was more than 15 years ago.
It’s now time for a revised iteration of optimal use of our magnificent right-of-way. The canyon stretch, the crown jewel, has been completely unavailable to everyone all this time. The highway above it is too treacherous for non-motorized travel. Even the fearless Cycle Oregon riders avoid it. As we know, Cycle Oregon brings enormous economic benefit to the towns they visit. A trail through the canyon would enhance rather than discourage non-motorized travel in Union and Wallowa counties.
Currently the tracks are utilized by the train from Elgin and back. It doesn’t even get to Minam. The tracks are successfully used and maintained between Joseph and Wallowa by the Joseph Branch Railriders. So the tracks between Elgin and Minam and between Wallowa and Joseph should remain. There is plenty of space for a trail beside those tracks. If the tracks were pulled through the canyon from Minam to Wallowa the existing bed could become the trail bed. With this hybrid infrastructure there would be no tracks from Minam to Wallowa but rails with trails at both ends.
A manager could be hired to oversee both the Eagle Cap Excursion Train and the development of the trails. This could actually be year-round employment involving writing grants and overseeing work being done. A diverse committee could work with the manager.
Local passion for outdoor activities is evident. Currently nonprofit volunteers maintain winter trails at Andie’s Prairie near Tollgate and at the Meacham area on Summit Road. People of all ages delight in skiing and snowshoeing in both areas.
A trail between Elgin and Joseph would greatly enhance residents’ quality of life. Walkers, bikers and equestrians of all ages could start and end at many locations along the way. A trail would be comparatively easy and inexpensive to build and maintain. The trail would help attract vacationers for numerous days at all times of year.
It’s time to feature and enjoy the Wallowa Union Railroad right-of-way, our unique natural resource.
A group to explore these possibilities will meet Thursday, April 13, at Zion Lutheran Church, 902 Fourth St., La Grande, from 6-8 p.m. Bring your ideas.
