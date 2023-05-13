Each month in Union and Wallowa counties, juries make decisions that change lives. They provide justice for victims and families, ensure that businesses honor their obligations, award damages to people injured through the negligence of others and determine whether an individual will be imprisoned or set free.
This fundamental pillar of our democracy — the right to a trial by a jury of our peers — depends entirely on those who answer the call to service.
I know it can be tempting to see a jury summons as an inconvenience, but jury service is one of the most important civic duties you can participate in. When you report for jury duty, you are helping our courts ensure everyone in our community receives the rights they are guaranteed by the Constitution.
May is Juror Appreciation Month, and your local judges and court staff would like to extend their gratitude to those who have responded for jury duty. Each year, that is more than 700 people in Union County and more than 400 people in Wallowa County.
Numerous citizens served even during the early stages of the pandemic, when our courts remained open and jury trials continued to happen with COVID precautions in place.
Beyond serving out of obligation, many who answer their jury summons see the opportunity as an interesting learning experience. Jury service is a unique opportunity to witness firsthand the inside of our courthouse and how court proceedings work.
For most of those who do serve on juries, trials typically last one to two days. The vast majority of those who report for service do not actually serve on a jury. However, just their presence in the courtroom helps move many cases to resolution. The prospect of a trial becomes very real when parties know jurors are ready and waiting.
Also, Oregon law protects workers by barring employers from firing, threatening to fire, intimidating or coercing employees because of their jury service. We would like to thank the many private companies, government agencies, small businesses, school districts and all those who encourage and support their employees when they are called to jury service.
Your local courts — and your fellow community members — depend on your service. Thank you for doing your duty!
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Honorable Thomas Powers is the presiding judge for the Union and Wallowa County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.