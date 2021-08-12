If this were my old “Dory’s Diary” column, I’d be writing about the La Grande Fire Department’s breakfast this year and how my annual enjoyment of it extends to observing the folks who line up in appreciation of the service and safety afforded by those who see to our protection in so many different ways.
It may be a silent thank-you in the guise of filling tummies with the well-prepared food, drink and general needs, but it speaks on its own with a steady line of all ages in wait to be served.
The annual fire department’s breakfast once held during Crazy Days in downtown La Grande has been a tradition to which I have always tried to attend even before the meal was served in the generous fire station building on Cove Avenue.
I remember back to when the fire and police stations were located near each other on Washington and Elm downtown in the 1960-70s when I was reporting for the daily Observer and the E.O. Review weekly newspapers.
I also remember some of the fire department employees like Lois Thurber, Ted Clausen, Ray Snider, Bob Wickam, Roland Shaw, Bruce Weimer, the Cornfords. In the police department the names of Warren Miller, Bill Grimm, David Florea, Dave Lester, Bob Price. Oh, so many more but names fly from me. The one I remember best, though, was my sister, Betty (Swart) Alexander, who became La Grande’s first female police officer. It was at that time that I was covering the city council meetings up a steep narrow staircase above the two departments, the water department between.
The breakfasts were held in the crowded fire station space with a variety of tables and folding chairs and flies sometimes became unwelcome guests, but the camaraderie of the annual visitors warmed the interior with its own charm of greetings and close quarters.
But, this isn’t my column and the words are fewer and many names escape me. The years intervene. The new fire department was built on Cove Avenue, and the old fire station became a museum. The old IOOF hall across the street became a parking lot; the police station moved up on the hill; the Observer crew moved to Fifth Street. The Presbyterian Church still stands by and the post office still sorts and delivers mail while my memory hops back and forth between Crazy Days and the fire department’s call to breakfast.
I would like to see in-depth historical articles in The Observer about volunteer firefighter members and the Union County’s Search and Rescue group. Who, what, where, when, why and how?
Thank you, La Grande Fire Department. It was a good breakfast, as usual.
