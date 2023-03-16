Editor's Note

With last week’s Oregon Supreme Court slap down of Irene Gilbert and the rest of the Stop B2H acolytes, is it too early for the silent mainstream majority of Union County residents to start gloating? Asking for a friend.

Since the majority of the elected officials in La Grande and Union County decided the politically expedient thing to do was to also oppose B2H, you have to wonder if the “Jonestown Kool-aid” they were drinking has worn off yet, and if they are going to try to salvage something positive out of this project for the majority of the residents of Union County. Like maybe, as part of the project, insisting for an emergency grid down intertie to the substation on Gekeler Lane.

David Thiesfeld, of La Grande, is a telecom infrastructure engineer by trade with over 30 years of experience working on both AC and DC electricity. He is still a constitutional conservative, bowhunter and avid outdoorsman.

