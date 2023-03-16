With last week’s Oregon Supreme Court slap down of Irene Gilbert and the rest of the Stop B2H acolytes, is it too early for the silent mainstream majority of Union County residents to start gloating? Asking for a friend.
Since the majority of the elected officials in La Grande and Union County decided the politically expedient thing to do was to also oppose B2H, you have to wonder if the “Jonestown Kool-aid” they were drinking has worn off yet, and if they are going to try to salvage something positive out of this project for the majority of the residents of Union County. Like maybe, as part of the project, insisting for an emergency grid down intertie to the substation on Gekeler Lane.
The fiasco that has played out in Union County over the last couple of years bears a strong resemblance to the one that played out in Central Washington about 20 years back. A small, but very vocal, number of landowners raised wholly living cain about a new wind farm that was going to be built and would interrupt the view of their repulsive sagebrush. You heard that correct, the view of sagebrush.
Like Oregon just did, the Washington state siting council approved the project. Only in this case, before construction could get started, the storm of the century blew in and destroyed all of Puget Sound Energy’s grid ties over the Cascades. It knocked out power to all of Kittitas County in Eastern Washington.
They decided the fastest way to restore power was to build an emergency grid tie from the existing wind farm in the eastern half of the county to the western half. After 10 days without power, the people of Kittitas County finally had power back. Interesting thing, though: There was never another peep out any of those sagebrush bellyachers. The new wind farm got built after all.
It’s amazing how fast one changes their tune when they find themselves without power for 10 days and their bacon got saved by what they previously were opposed to.
In closing, there are some people in this county that really need to do some self-reflecting. About 10 years back, the old Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative website showed that Union County gets its power from two sources. The first one is the grid tie over the Columbia River at McNary Dam, as in the majority of Union County’s power comes from the dams on the upper Columbia River in Washington state. The second minor tie is in Elgin from PacifiCorp and originates in Montana. In other words, Union County’s power comes from other states, not Oregon.
Now yes, I know that the Bonneville Power Administration likes to tout its new intertied grid, but the reality of the situation is that it’s not electrically, nor economically, efficient to send the power generated by the dams on the upper Columbia, to Texas and California. They use the lower Columbia dams for that. The longer electricity travels, the more losses it incurs. The majority of the power generated by the BPA goes to the high population states south of us. The BPA is not going to send the power from Washington state all the way down there when they can use the power from Oregon’s dams instead.
I’d like to use the proper word to describe those opposed to B2H and don’t want power for Idaho coming through Union County, but yet purchase their power from OTEC. Unfortunately, the last time I used that word online, The Observer deleted my entire post with no explanation. I won’t do that again here, but I might suggest you Google the phrase “a person who puts on a false appearance of virtue” and you will understand who you are. I believe there is a Bible verse that goes along the line of “love thy neighbor as thyself.”
Some of you really should consider it, because the folks over in Idaho are our neighbors after all.
David Thiesfeld, of La Grande, is a telecom infrastructure engineer by trade with over 30 years of experience working on both AC and DC electricity. He is still a constitutional conservative, bowhunter and avid outdoorsman.
