The La Grande School Board unanimously voted on Jan 12, 2022, to refer to voters a $4.825 million school bond measure. The passage of this measure would allow the school district to replace the aging Middle School Annex and move the facilities operation to another location.
I was employed by the La Grande School District for 40 years and I believe this bond measure would be a positive addition to the district and community.
When my wife and I moved our family to La Grande in 1977, I used to go to the Annex to play city and church league basketball. I loved playing there. I knew all the dead spots on the floor, and I think the basketball rims were about 3 or 4 inches lower than normal because it was the only gym where I dunked a basketball during a game.
Then we watched our kids play sports in the Annex and I used the Annex to coach some of the team sports they played. The last few years our grandkids have played AAU and middle school sports in the Annex.
Over these 40-plus years, I have seen many renovations to the Annex: taking down the wooden bleachers and upper walking deck, new lighting, new ceiling heaters and sound boards on the walls because the acoustics in the Annex are horrible. I think it is time to stop putting money into an aging building.
The Annex has been a great asset to the community over the years but it’s just about run its course, and this bond measure is a wonderful opportunity to build a new facility to help us through the next 75-100 years without adding any additional LGSD tax costs. Who knows, maybe my great-grandkids will start a new tradition playing sports in a new facility.
I understand prices of fuel, groceries and most everything else have increased during the last year and not supporting a bond would be a way to voice an opinion in saying, “No more increases.” However, because the school district refinanced the bond passed in 2014, they can apply the $4.825 million along with a $4 million matching Oregon School Capital Improvement grant to this bond measure without increasing the current bond debt. I’ve never seen this type of bond measure come up in the 40-plus years I’ve been associated with the school district. We just can’t pass up this opportunity.
If you need more information on this bond measure, please reach out to a school board member, school administrator, school staff member or find information on the La Grande School District website or Facebook page. Please be informed on this measure.
A yes vote on Measure 31-105 is a great opportunity for our community to build a new physical education/athletic/STEM facility at La Grande Middle School. Please join me in supporting this La Grande bond measure.
