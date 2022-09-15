Editor's Note

I am aware of corruption in our governments these days, but I never would have expected the Oregon Department of Energy to fall into this category.

Recent interaction with the ODOE regarding the Boardman to Hemingway power line, which Idaho Power wants to build 300 miles across Oregon, has proven that ODOE completely ignores state rules and statutes. There have been several instances of this conduct with the ODOE appearing to be comfortable in making their own rules.

Joe Horst is the founder and owner of La Grande Auto Repair.

