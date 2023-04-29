Editor's Note

Grant Darrow’s letter of April 15 led me to look up the tax burden for states. WalletHub carefully classifies tax types for each state and how they impact residents. Oregon and Idaho are almost identical, 31st and 33rd, respectively. ArBoth are on the lower end of the spectrum, but the proportion of each tax type is different. Much of Idaho’s revenue is from sales tax and that really impacts low income earners. Having known Grant for many years, I was surprised at his support for a sales tax. I’d like to know why.

As for Idaho, the leaders are in complete disarray. Legislation was recently introduced to make mRNA vaccines a crime. Here in the Northwest, while Oregon and Washington had the lowest death rates from the virus, Idaho had some of the highest. Much of that is thanks to those vaccines — bitterly resisted by the Idaho politicians, even as the state’s medical professionals were trying to reason with legislators.

Norm Cimon, of La Grande, is a member of Oregon Rural Action, a nonprofit, but his column represents his opinion only.

