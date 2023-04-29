Grant Darrow’s letter of April 15 led me to look up the tax burden for states. WalletHub carefully classifies tax types for each state and how they impact residents. Oregon and Idaho are almost identical, 31st and 33rd, respectively. ArBoth are on the lower end of the spectrum, but the proportion of each tax type is different. Much of Idaho’s revenue is from sales tax and that really impacts low income earners. Having known Grant for many years, I was surprised at his support for a sales tax. I’d like to know why.
As for Idaho, the leaders are in complete disarray. Legislation was recently introduced to make mRNA vaccines a crime. Here in the Northwest, while Oregon and Washington had the lowest death rates from the virus, Idaho had some of the highest. Much of that is thanks to those vaccines — bitterly resisted by the Idaho politicians, even as the state’s medical professionals were trying to reason with legislators.
Up in the panhandle, North Idaho Community College is in chaos. The college has been sanctioned and is in danger of losing its accreditation. Without that, the five-county area will lose the dental hygienists, nursing students, computer techs and other skilled workers vital to the local economy. This started with a hostile takeover of the college’s board of trustees with the wrestling coach named as the president by a divided board. Now the city attorney in Coeur d’Alene is suing the trustees for violating open meeting laws. The president of the college who was sidelined by the board but never removed has been reinstated by the court. The judge in that case is very critical of the claims the college was making in its request to stop the reinstatement.
At Idaho’s state House, Idaho legislators have approved funding for executions by firing squad. They’ve restricted spending for pedestrians, bicyclists and mass transit, so towns and cities may not be able to obtain federal funding through matching grants from the state. They also changed the rules to restrict voting. College students can no longer use their identification cards for that purpose. More ways to keep voters from the polls have been proposed and many of those same legislators don’t want U.S. senators to be decided by the voters.
Idaho is suing its own attorney general. The state is his client but he decided to investigate it even after his staff OK’d the state’s use of federal child welfare grants. While he’s a lawyer, he claims not to have read those memos.
The Idaho Legislature recently passed a law so that even when a mother may die, abortion is not an option. Another law says anyone helping a woman travel out of state to do that will be considered a criminal with a two- to five-year prison sentence if convicted. That includes doctors. The situation is getting worse, not better.
Here’s the bottom line for me: I moved to Oregon because of land use planning and I’ll fight very hard to make sure it stays that way. I went to Salem to speak with Ray Baum when he was a state legislator for just that purpose. It’s put Oregon on a very different path than Idaho, one that can provide a way to deal with climate change and catastrophic fires by channeling growth.
Anyone traveling to the Boise metro area understands exactly what the opposite of that looks like. Unmanaged sprawl has jammed the highways, created a bizarre patchwork of industrial, residential and commercial developments, and given rise to exploding home prices with pushback from longtime residents. It’s a real mess that’s obvious to anyone traveling in or through the area.
Finally, I’d like to thank The Observer for highlighting how successful Oregon was in keeping its exports strong during the pandemic, reprinting a report the Oregon Capitol Chronicle published in November. From 2015 to the end of 2022, Oregon exports rose 49% — the sixth largest increase in exports across the U.S. and one of only a handful of states where they did increase. That’s crucial for thousands of Oregon companies and tens of thousands of jobs.
Is the state of Oregon perfect, not at all. But Idaho? … the place is a disaster.
Norm Cimon, of La Grande, is a member of Oregon Rural Action, a nonprofit, but his column represents his opinion only.
