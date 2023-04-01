Maybe the pain medications sitting in your bathroom cabinet have slipped your mind. Maybe they seem harmless, or like a good thing to save for that day when you might need some pain relief.

But unused or expired prescription pain medications can be stolen, misused or lost, and given their addictive nature they can be highly dangerous if not locked up or disposed of properly.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Lauren Babcock is the opioid response program coordinator at the Northeast Oregon Network and is a member of the Union County Safe Communities Coalition.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.