Maybe the pain medications sitting in your bathroom cabinet have slipped your mind. Maybe they seem harmless, or like a good thing to save for that day when you might need some pain relief.
But unused or expired prescription pain medications can be stolen, misused or lost, and given their addictive nature they can be highly dangerous if not locked up or disposed of properly.
Prescription pain pills — Vicodin, Oxycontin, Percocet, Avinza — are in the same family as some of the most harrowing street drugs: heroin and fentanyl. All are considered opioids (or opiates — for convenience, both are commonly referred to as opioids). All opioids have a high risk for addiction.
In some cases, prescription pain medications can serve as a gateway to the use of heroin and fentanyl. In fact, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, a shocking 80% of people who use heroin first misused prescription pain medications.
Luckily, there is something you can do. A very easy, simple thing. But first — why does this matter?
Because believe it or not, heroin is not the biggest threat anymore. It is another opioid that is easily mixed with heroin (and marijuana, cocaine and pills) and is impossible to detect by sight or smell. It is fentanyl.
People who use drugs sometimes take fentanyl intentionally to increase the high of heroin, but others are at risk of ingesting it unknowingly when taking drugs they perceive as “safe” drugs purchased or shared from friends, acquaintances or coworkers, such as marijuana, cocaine and prescription pain pills.
Fentanyl can hide in anything and, without special materials, it is impossible to know whether or not the drug you are consuming is clean or if it is tainted with fentanyl. Just 2 milligrams, which is equivalent to 10-15 grams of salt, can kill the average person.
Now, I don’t believe in fear mongering. The risk of fentanyl for the typical community member is a long string of “what-ifs.” The problem is people are dying. In 2022, 58 people overdosed in Union County — a 480% increase from 2020. And whether it is heroin or cocaine or Oxycontin dupes that caused the overdose, too often the path starts with prescription pain medications.
So what can you do? Dispose of your medications.
National Drug Take-Back Day, started by the Drug Enforcement Agency, is a nationwide event that happens twice a year, in October and April. Maybe you’ve seen it: law enforcement officers under a canopy tent outside of Walmart or Safeway with a table and a large barrel in front of them. This barrel is where you can drop off your old medications, so they are out of danger of being stolen, misused or accidentally taken and are no longer a risk to our environment and water supply.
These barrels can be used to dispose of vitamins, prescription medication, prescription patches, prescription ointment, pet medication and over-the-counter medications — no questions asked.
If you happen to be busy on the upcoming April Take-Back Day, or for whatever reason that’s not a convenient way for you to dispose of your medications, there are other options.
There are sites scattered around Union County where you can drop off your medications year-round. The next time you’re grocery shopping or picking up a prescription, look for a large blue container with “Med Project” and “Safely Dispose of Expired and Unwanted Medicines” on the front.
But wait — there’s more. There are also locations across the county where you can pick up prepaid mail-back envelopes for unused medications. These are especially useful for people who live in the county’s smaller towns. Visit your local city hall or library, ask staff for an envelope, put your medications inside, seal and mail. The DEA takes care of the rest.
Whichever option you choose, it’s easy. Maybe so easy that we think it’s not a big deal. It can be hard to believe that small acts can contribute anything to such an immense crisis, but significant change is the result of a series of small actions by everyday people.
And when lives are at risk, no step is too small.
