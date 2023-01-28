Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

In nearly 15 years at the Center for Human Development, my top priority as a public health professional has remained the same — prevention. Prevention can take many forms — tracking outbreaks, providing education or offering direct medical services like health screenings and vaccinations. Preventing illness, instead of treating people once they’re sick, is the fastest, cheapest and easiest way to improve community health.

Over the past 10 years, Oregon has been undergoing a massive effort to update and improve its public health system through public health modernization to make health and well-being attainable for all Oregonians regardless of income, race, ethnicity or geographic location. This year, we are asking our legislative leaders to allocate $286 million in their recommended budget for this work.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Carrie Brogoitti is the director of public health for the Center for Human Development, La Grande.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.