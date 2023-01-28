In nearly 15 years at the Center for Human Development, my top priority as a public health professional has remained the same — prevention. Prevention can take many forms — tracking outbreaks, providing education or offering direct medical services like health screenings and vaccinations. Preventing illness, instead of treating people once they’re sick, is the fastest, cheapest and easiest way to improve community health.
Over the past 10 years, Oregon has been undergoing a massive effort to update and improve its public health system through public health modernization to make health and well-being attainable for all Oregonians regardless of income, race, ethnicity or geographic location. This year, we are asking our legislative leaders to allocate $286 million in their recommended budget for this work.
Many of our family, friends and neighbors — and the small businesses they own, work for and support — are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. As we continue to adapt to changes brought about by the pandemic, inflation has been rising and there is talk of an economic downturn. These economic realities underscore the urgent need to fully fund public health modernization.
We know that investing in community health makes good economic sense. Prevention services are cheaper than emergency response, and healthy community members can contribute more to the local economy. Studies show that a $1 investment in local public health departments generates a return on investment of up to $88. This investment prevents chronic disease, identifies and reduces environmental health threats, reduces disparities and improves quality of life.
In Union County, these funds are supporting our core public health work including: increased access to STD testing and treatment for persons experiencing barriers to care; emergency preparedness and response around air quality and wildfire evacuation for the most at-risk in our community; and data collection to better understand health needs and respond with needed programs and services. Continued state investments in local public health are what make outcomes like these possible.
Please join me in asking legislative leaders to support our community’s health by fully funding public health modernization for $286 million in the 2023-2025 budget.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Carrie Brogoitti is the director of public health for the Center for Human Development, La Grande.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.