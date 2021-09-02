I read Sheriff Cody Bowen’s letter to Gov. Brown regard local masking issues. By way of disclaimer, I did not vote for Cody Bowen because I preferred a candidate who would bring to the position of sheriff a good deal more leadership experience and maturity, both of which come with time in a job. I was willing to give Mr. Bowen the benefit of the doubt and assumed, over time, he would indeed become a candidate I would vote for.
While I did read his letter in its entirety, I did not have to go further than the first introductory sentence to have questions in my own mind as to both his level of maturity for the position of sheriff as well as the type of leadership experience needed for this position.
In just one sentence he claimed to desire a dialogue with the governor but by the end of that sentence had made it clear, in so many words, that no one is going to tell him or the citizens of his county what to do. A striking contradiction in motives and certainly a disingenuous letter at best. Unfortunately, this letter did nothing to create conditions for a dialogue around safety measures designed to slow and eventually stop this virus.
The office of sheriff is, by being an elected position, a political one, and often popular candidates are elected by popular vote but not necessarily elected based on who is best qualified. As the popular choice (not discounting other qualifications he may have), I wonder if Mr. Bowen is trying to be the voice of the people who elected him by saying what he thinks they want to hear or want him to say. If so, then his assumption that he speaks for all citizens of Union County is dead wrong.
The obvious governor blaming and inflammatory language contained in this letter is highly biased and slanted toward a particular conservative point of view regarding masking and other safety recommendations and, as such, is extremely divisive and not at all helpful in establishing any possibility of a constructive conversation. It only further polarizes already divided opinions on these extremely life and death issues.
Mature communicators and problem solvers know full well there are never only two sides to an issue or just one individual or point of view to blame. The lazy and certainly not thoughtful or responsible approach is to find a scapegoat on which to put all the fault for the problem allowing for the solution to be all wrapped up in a nice neat package without actually getting to the root of the issues.
Mr. Bowen does not speak for me in his letter. I am embarrassed to be associated by region with anything he had to say. Hopefully, he is at least mature enough to listen and learn and work harder to establish a true dialogue even if his efforts may not be popular with some citizens. Then I will know he is willing to grow as a leader.
