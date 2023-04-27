La Grande is Republican? Really? Or La Grande is similar to Portland and Salem with a socialist system? Maybe it’s worse?
First, what are Republican values? Free markets? Less government? Lower taxes? Sovereignty of the people?
Do we live in a free market city? Who controls, or rather which socialists dictate, how you use your largest asset — your home? It is controlled by the socialist city council. If you would like income via short-term rentals, you have no right to do so without their approval. Since the city controls it, and currently disallows new rentals, maybe this is communism?
Socialists, masked as Republicans, control the housing market? Wait, the city council builds homes? They lend homebuilders money? They also tell the homebuilders what to build? By restricting free markets, the city by default sets the home prices.
In Portland and Salem, you may apply for a short-term rental permit and have your home on Airbnb in short order. Not here. No free market. No sovereignty. Socialism and communism thrive.
Since the city council picks the winners and losers in the City of Liberal Grandiose, I mean La Grande, the socialists also take from your top asset via property tax bills and distribute it as grants to the select few. The few who get your hard-earned money, which is often a down payment for their business, up to $500,000 as we have seen, parade your taxpayer-provided money in front of the free-market banks.
Those banks salivate that the majority of the loan risk is borne by you. The banks then gladly loan the remaining 80%. Yes, I am speaking of the government welfare program called Urban Renewal Agency. Going into three decades the City of Liberalism continues providing Salem-like taxing tactics to reduce your wealth. Nevermind the URA debt matures in 2036 — wait, they have said for years the URA is financially sound. Financially sound does not mean borrowing money. You thought the URA-levied tax collected went directly to URA recipients, but they borrow it. So where does that excess URA tax go? Into the general fund? Is this Enron-like behavior — deceive and more debt?
When I arrived in La Grande the 2016 adopted city budget was $41 million. The 2022 adopted budget was $57 million. That’s just a 39% increase in socialist budgets. Did your income increase 39%? Annually that is a 6% increase in their tax revenue — annual Inflation was less than half of that before 2021.
Going forward with the property values increasing significantly, guess what? The City of Socialism is salivating that the property taxes rapidly accelerate into even bigger government. Thus, lowering your wealth. Any discussion about lowering tax rates at the socialist city council meetings? Of course not — it’s like Salem here. At least Salem though gives us a biannual kicker.
I stop here because someone has to apologize to our current military and veterans who served our country as freedom protectors. This behavior is not what you fought for.
When government picks the winners and losers via socialist approaches, the free-market system loses. Your hard work loses. Your family certainly loses. The next generation loses. America loses. Which means your freedoms are removed.
We are a capitalist society and the individual wins or loses on their own – not through the city council.
The City of Liberalism, I mean La Grande, compares little to Texas, or any free market government in the majority Republican areas where I have lived. Secede to Idaho? They don’t want these socialist and communist approaches to markets and limiting individual’s freedoms in their state.
La Grande has fooled itself over the decades that it is an isolated utopia of Republican values. In reality, it has developed a socialist system teetering on communism.
Get your Liberalville house in order first. Until then, stop worrying about Trump and stop listening to Tucker Carlson’s nonsense. Get passionate about the things you can control. Demand that these masked Republicans stop dumbing down the town with socialist behaviors.
Three easy solutions.
1. Sunset the URA. State publicly the how and who are going to pay off the URA debt.
2. End the socialism and go back to the free market American system by giving the property owner the right to leverage their top asset, their home, to produce rental income.
3. Lower the tax rates before the assessments start swelling the city coffers.
Then you and I, and our veterans, can claim freedom, free markets and Republican values.
