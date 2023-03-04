Editor's Note

Safeguarding reliable sources of clean water is crucial for ecosystems, economies, and community well-being.

Yet groundwater supplies are increasingly polluted as we’ve seen in Umatilla and Morrow counties and people are made sick from toxic water. Degraded water used on crops and livestock ends up in food products we feed to our families. We need cold, clean water for salmon, agriculture and municipal uses.

David Mildrexler is a systems ecologist with Eastern Oregon Legacy Lands where he focuses on terrestrial systems science, large landscape conservation, and the educational programs at Wallowology Natural History Discovery Center.

