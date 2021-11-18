This is the season for retailers to bombard consumers with advertisements for the gift items they simply must have, to give to family and friends.
The airwaves and media will soon be dominated by all manner of holiday decor and Christmas music meant to groom the holiday spirit in us and convince us to buy things that neither we nor our family and friends need. That’s Christmastime in the U.S.
Also, during this time, the sandwich board signs, window signs and newspaper ads implore us to “Shop Local.” With a variety of reasoning and different degrees of eloquence, they explain local shop owners are part of the community. The money you spend here stays here, in the area, supporting schools, programs, nonprofits, public safety, even. These things are true, for the most part.
For more than 20 years I made a special effort to shop local. To support local Union County businesses. I made a point to visit several businesses on so-called Small Business Saturday to visibly show support as well as supporting them with my purchase dollars. In small communities, support is a two-way street.
I have learned in the last couple years that many (not all) local business owners do not care about me as a customer. I am old enough to have come of age in a time when customers mattered. Every business knew that they disregarded the customers’ needs or welfare at their business peril. That seems to have been abandoned in favor of “it is my business, and I will do what I want.”
Indeed.
It is my purchase power, and I will spend it where I feel valued and my business is appreciated — not taken for granted. The failure of local stores and restaurants to enforce masking by their employees or to support mask use by customers puts my health at risk when I enter. It risks the health of everyone in the business, employees, customers, delivery personnel.
Everyone.
I know many others in the area whose shopping habits have changed for this very reason. We now do more online shopping. We do more shopping in other areas. We are selective of the local businesses we patronize. We do still make a point of supporting those businesses that make an effort to help protect the health of the community.
To small businesses struggling during these difficult times — perhaps it would have been different if you had cared enough about all your customers to be cautious with their health and well-being.
And please, stop visually screaming at me about the need to shop local and support you. It goes both ways, and you have dropped the ball on your end.
