The process of redistricting is well underway this year, and by the time it’s done some of our state legislative districts could look completely different. We’re also guaranteed to have a brand-new congressional district somewhere in Oregon.
Required by the Constitution once every 10 years, redistricting ensures that political boundaries reflect population changes. The major development this year is the new, sixth congressional seat, which will increase Oregon’s representation in Washington, D.C.
We don’t know what these new legislative districts will look like yet, but we know one thing for sure: Your involvement can change everything.
For residents in Congressional District 2, you have a chance to voice your concerns during a virtual public meeting on Friday, Sept. 10, starting at 8 a.m. A public meeting also was held Sept. 8. If you miss these times, you can sign up to testify on Monday, Sept. 13, from 1-4 p.m. and 5:30-8:30 p.m.
It’s important for Oregonians to participate in the process of redistricting because of the impact it has on a variety of issues, including where to put Oregon’s sixth congressional seat and possible changes to who your elected officials can be.
That’s why you’re encouraged to take part in these virtual public meetings. You can influence how maps are drawn, and without your voice it will be harder to draw district lines that reflect your interests.
Oregon is at a high risk of gerrymandering this year, according to reporting from sites like Axios. This would favor one political party over another. Strong public participation can greatly reduce this risk.
Consider what is important to you regarding redistricting and weigh in during these public meetings. You can even draw your own maps using the tool at the state’s redistricting website.
I look forward to hearing about the strong public participation from our community on this extremely important issue. For this or any other topic, feel free to reach out to my office for questions or concerns.
I look forward to hearing about the strong public participation from our community on this extremely important issue. For this or any other topic, feel free to reach out to my office for questions or concerns.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
Rep. Bobby Levy represents House District 58, which includes all of Union and Wallowa counties and a portion of Umatilla County, in the Oregon Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.