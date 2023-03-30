The other shoe has dropped and there will be many more. As a systems analyst I volunteered to assist the Stop B2H group by examining the proposal for a high-voltage line.
My background quickly told me what the future would look like. I’d watched every business touched by networked computing power change. Electric power wasn’t going to be any different once the grid went digital. That’s happening, so the future has arrived.
A recent newsletter from Bloomberg made it all clear. New housing developments going in east of Los Angeles are designed so that each residence uses an average of 40% less energy than a typical home. Heat pumps are installed for heating water and for heating and cooling the residence. Efficient stoves and car chargers are all included.
Developers can take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act to kickstart this, but those efficiencies are just part of it.
Demand is programmed to turn down the home temperature and to run appliances economically when people are at work or on vacation.
There’s also a panel for homeowners to control which appliances stay on when there’s a blackout. That’s when their stored power kicks in. These homes are connected on a smart microgrid. Each residence will generate and store electric power from rooftop solar panels. A battery in the garage stores reserve power, and the home can also tap a larger community battery through that microgrid. Any extra will be pushed to other communities or sold to utilities.
The key point is this: The system is self-contained and will disconnect from the larger grid if it fails, continuing to provide power to the residents. This turns the story told by David Thiesfeld in his recent column in The Observer (“Maybe B2H isn’t so bad after all,” Thursday, March 16) upside down.
When the grid goes out, the choice between dragging power in from a place dozens or even hundreds of miles away — or generating it yourself while saving money — is simple.
It’s the one that Americans have said over and over again they want. David is misinformed about where this is all going, and his discussion about BPA sending power to Texas is silly. With their local intertie they’re working to get ahead of the curve. He also contradicts himself, pointing out that long-distance transmission means line loss, while crowing about the Boardman to Hemingway line with hundreds of miles of just that.
The request by Stop B2H to reconsider the line was driven by simple logic. Homes are using less power, not more, a nationwide trend. They’ll also be generating much of what they do use while selling the excess. With power generated from the ground up, less will be needed from far away. Until that’s factored into the OPUC’s calculations, consumers shouldn’t be on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars.
It’s also what puts utilities at tremendous risk. If they want to be players, they have to plan for a very different future, with less long-distance transmission and a local grid that’s built to buy from local producers. With their profits reliant on big infrastructure, investor-owned utilities are buying time for their business models with massive hundred-megawatt wind and solar projects, far from where those resources are needed.
That’s just more line loss. The answer has always been all around us: residential and community solar where we live. That’s what’s now happening.
For co-ops and other publicly owned utilities, this is a threat to their very existence. If they don’t get with the program they’ll be bought up and parted out. Big hedge funds keep money around for just that sort of thing. The regulators are miles behind the curve, unfortunately, stuck with rules developed nearly a hundred years ago.
That straitjacket is changing, but the question is whether it can happen fast enough.
Anyone who wants to bet against this is bucking American ingenuity and digital technology. We all know what that’s meant.
The grid we all need is going to look very different.
Utilities need to plan for this change and quickly. If they’re not prepared to buy the power and services their customers are producing, those resources will find a market that will.
And if we lose our local utility, that will be the real fiasco.
