A recent headline in The Observer (Jan. 5, 2023) about the revised River Democracy Act quoted County Commissioner Donna Beverage as saying, “We do not need it.”
However, we do need it and here is one critical reason why.
Our anadromous (salmon and steelhead) fish runs are in big trouble. The 2021 Snake River Basin steelhead run was the lowest in recorded history. The Oregonian reported last year that steelhead “passage through Aug. 26 (2021) is the lowest since counts began in 1938 and extends a pattern of low returns for the past several years. Their population has been devastated by habitat destruction.”
Degraded habitat, impaired water quality and increased stream temperatures are major components of this habitat destruction.
The Observer story said, “Critics of the first bill said the original list of waterways included obscure streams that barely had running water in the summer and shouldn’t qualify for protection from a law aimed at protecting rivers.”
The story says Beverage “wants to see studies conducted to determine whether stretches of rivers and streams need protection.” Good news, though — those studies do exist.
A four-year study, published in 1973 from the Oregon Game Commission (now ODFW), found that these “obscure” streams (actually called headwater, intermittent and ephemeral streams) are extremely important for steelhead for spawning and rearing purposes.
The study found that these streams provide habitat for the smolts to escape predators, to cool off in spring-fed areas during the heat of summer, and as refuge during high water flows. They are critical for the survival of this species.
While some parts of these streams may dry up during summers, steelhead and salmon smolts can successfully migrate to other parts of the streams that do contain water, feeding, growing and thriving, eventually entering the larger streams and rivers when older. These “obscure streams” are not only important for steelhead — they are a necessity as steelhead and salmon are finely tuned to the seasonal variations of this native habitat.
A 2006 study by P.J. Wigington said that coho salmon smolts that overwinter in intermittent streams were larger than those that wintered in perennial streams. A 2018 study from the American Fisheries Society was entitled “An intermittent stream supports extensive spawning of large-river native fishes.”
Both studies demonstrate the critical importance of these “obscure” streams for fish to survive and thrive.
In the Grande Ronde Valley, we have an example of how easy it is to lose these streams and their benefits when they are not protected. We just need to look at Idaho Power’s push to build the B2H transmission lines through the Ladd Creek watershed.
Idaho Power’s planned 180-foot-high voltage transmission lines, 200-foot-wide power line clear cut, access roads, dust, noise, chemical spills and blasting will absolutely impact these “obscure” streams of this watershed.
Idaho Power’s B2H application acknowledges, “Potential Project-related impacts to fish species/habitats could include temperature, suspended sediment, sedimentation, as well as the toxic effect of spills and use of chemicals adjacent to or within waterbodies — downstream sedimentation could impact spawning habitat, spawning activities, eggs, larvae, and juvenile fish survival.”
In 2016, the year after ODOT completed Phase I of the $28 million Ladd Canyon Interstate 84 Fish Pass Improvement Project, steelhead were documented by ODOT and the Grande Ronde Model Watershed in upper Ladd Creek, which had been blocked to fish passage since the construction of the freeway. Idaho Power didn’t know this fact, won’t acknowledge it and won’t modify their plans to protect these streams.
Idaho Power in their application doesn’t even consider these headwater streams to be “waters of the state,” meaning these waters and the fish in them have no protections. How sad and frustrating that our current laws are not strong enough to protect this critical habitat and the creatures that inhabit them from this kind of environmental destruction.
This is why we need protections like the Rivers Democracy Act. Who knows when the next corporate behemoth like Idaho Power will throw its money and lawyers behind a project like this, bulldozing and defiling the “obscure” and not-so-obscure waterways that are an integral part of our rivers and the lifeblood of our endangered fisheries.
