In the nearly two years since we agreed to take “two weeks to flatten the curve,” much has been learned about COVID-19. I would like to make some observations, partly personal, partly recent science. My thoughts do not come from a lack of empathy — few of us do not know someone locally who has sickened or has died.
By now it’s clear that we have to learn to live with the virus: It is not going to be “defeated” by injections, which are turning into a subscription service. Non-vaccine treatments that have been so far ignored must be taken seriously, and I am optimistic.
We need a better strategy than the one captained by Drs. Fauci and Walensky. The U.S. has the 18th highest death rate — 2,395 per million — among 155 nations tabulated by Statista.com. Bangladesh has lost only 172 per million. The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has nearly eliminated COVID altogether, in spite of low vaccination rates. Shouldn’t we study how they did it? Have we heard Dr. Fauci recommend early outpatient treatments? Does he ever promote monoclonal antibodies? Checking one’s vitamin D levels? No, just (highly profitable) vaccines.
Thankfully, the incompetence of the NIAID (headed by Dr. Fauci) and the CDC (chaired by Dr. Walensky) has been partly balanced by non-governmental professionals who have developed effective treatment protocols. As just one example, the FLCCC Alliance (flccc.net) is composed of world-class critical care physicians who have developed protocols for both outpatient and hospital care, refined by treating thousands of COVID patients. However, these doctors are routinely slurred in the legacy press and censored on social media sites. Some hospitals have actually banned some of the therapies they recommend.
There is no mystery here. Effective treatments by existing (and cheap) drugs would have made it difficult for vaccine makers to obtain the Experimental Use Authorizations they needed. With tens of billions of dollars at stake, Big Pharma has been aggressive, using connections in the press, social media and the captive NIH/CDC/FDA.
The pharmaceutical industry seems to be dictating much of our COVID strategy. If not, why is naturally acquired immunity ignored in vaccine policies? At least 81 studies show that it is broader and longer-lasting than mRNA vaccines. Why the push to vaccinate children, who are clearly not at risk? From COVID’s beginning, Sweden kept all children 16 and younger in school, with no masking. Of the more than 1.9 million Swedes in that age group, there have been 16 hospitalizations and no deaths. Yet our medical viziers want to jab children in spite of reports of myocarditis and in the absence of long-term safety studies. Remember the “safety” studies on cigarettes, funded by tobacco companies? I don’t see much difference now, except that Pfizer and the rest are shielded by law from any liability.
Perhaps the harder problem is to heal the divisions among us which have arisen from fear, stoked by opportunistic politicians and the media. For example, it has been known for some time that COVID vaccinations do not prevent infection. It is now established that an infected, vaccinated person transmits COVID as well as an unvaccinated individual. (The CDC’s Walensky admitted this in August 2021. The latest experimental confirmation was published in Lancet Infectious Diseases in October.) Vaccinations lessen symptom severity, but do not produce the “sterilizing immunity” needed for attaining herd immunity. Blaming (and fearing) the unvaccinated is therefore not warranted, but those who refuse the jab are often vilified. A relative of mine is a nurse in the Legacy chain of hospitals in Portland. She related that 800 employees there were fired for refusing the jab. One cannot dismiss all these people as tinfoil-hat rubes.
Many of us view the blatant increase in authoritarianism due to this pandemic as a bigger threat than the disease itself. For example, the Oregon Health Authority is seeking to make mask mandates permanent. Australia is implementing internment camps! We are in danger of leaving our descendants a world sorely diminished in liberty, prosperity and communal joy. Healing divisions in our communities — and improving treatment of COVID-19 to the point we are no longer fearful — will require dialogue and open minds on all sides.
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.