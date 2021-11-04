I’ve been poking around on my computer, following a trail of statistics. I always thought the huge expenditures on political campaign advertising were a waste: $8.5 billion spent in 2020 on radio, TV and digital campaign ads that were more inflammatory than informative. Then I was surprised to discover that we spend more on Super Bowl ads and parties — $13.9 billion this year — than we spend on presidential elections.
What could almost $14 billion purchase? That’s close to the entire federal budget for early education and child care — $17 billion. What do other countries spend for early education? Norway is No. 1, with $29,726 per child, followed by the predictable list of other Scandanavian and European countries. Lithuania, No. 13, spends $8,184 per child. The United States, No. 17, spends $500. That’s right, not $5,000, but $500. We spend about that much per person each year on snack foods.
Back to the Super Bowl: This year, 186.6 million watched the game, more than the 159 million who voted in the presidential election. Obviously, it’s easier to watch TV on the weekend than to vote in person during the week. How do other countries vote? Half of the world’s democratic countries vote by mail, half vote on Sunday, many others on Saturday; election day is a holiday in Germany. In a poll of U.S. non-voters, 69% said they were “too busy” or “couldn’t get off work.” Eleven states still require in-person voting. Mail-in ballots would solve the Tuesday problem.
U.S. election campaigns seem endless, and they are unlimited. Campaigns in Japan are confined to 12 days. U.K. elections are five to six weeks. Canada’s longest election ever was 74 days in 1926; Australia’s lasted a record of 11 weeks in 1910. Many other countries subsidize candidates’ campaigns. Our short terms in office and long election campaigns result in some U.S. candidates spending more time seeking money and votes than the time they serve in office.
Once elected, officials immediately start raising money for the next campaign, and corporate lobbyists have money to give away — $3.49 billion in 2020 (another figure way less than the Super Bowl). Who spent the most last year? Big Pharma — $306 million, a pittance of the $251 billion profit earned last year by the top five pharmaceutical companies.
Joe Manchin stands out as the Senate’s largest beneficiary of donations from coal, oil and gas companies. He remains determined to prevent legislation that will reduce carbon emissions and preserve the planet. Five of the world’s largest companies extract, process and sell petroleum products. Those five companies are responsible for 23% of annual carbon emissions. Shell is green-washing its $5 trillion planned investments in petroleum and coal by publicizing a meager $2.5 billion investment in renewables. Not even close to the Super Bowl, but who’s keeping score?
Campaign spending? Lobbyists? Super Bowls and elections? Early childhood education and the future of the planet? How do these statistics add up? Priorities worth thinking about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.