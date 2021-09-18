The Observer’s editorial “Virus isn’t a political entity” (Tuesday, Aug. 31) makes interesting points and asks some good questions.
The main theme that the virus and the pandemic should be apolitical is certainly true, but in the U.S. today just about all things are political, which in itself is a topic worthy of extensive debate and concern.
But, allow me to focus on the big question at the end of the editorial: Why are our hospitals packed? Why are there too few hospital beds?
I think a thorough answer as to why there are not enough beds available for times like these deserves a deeper and longer look at the recent history of hospitals and number of beds. When I started practice in La Grande in the late 1970s, Grande Ronde Hospital had more than 100 beds for inpatient care. The national data at the time showed there were roughly eight beds per 1,000 U.S. citizens. Currently the number of hospital beds is around 2.7 per 1,000 citizens. Why has there been such a drastic reduction in available inpatient beds between 1979 and 2021? There are several aspects to the answer.
First, more and more medical care is being delivered in the outpatient setting. Much of this is the result of improved acute care for medical illnesses, diagnostic procedures and surgical procedures. But, perhaps more important, is the history of politics and governmental intrusions into health care over the past six or seven decades.
Largely due to government rules, regulations, laws and reimbursements to hospitals in the 1950s-70s, the more that hospitals increased in scope of services, size and number of beds, the more hospitals realized reimbursement dollars. Therefore, much of this expansion was the result of centralized (government) monies flowing to local health care facilities, arguably resulting in too much growth, particularly in the number of beds, rather than growth relating to the actual needs of the local communities. So, probably 100-plus available beds were too many for the actual needs of Union County back when I first started practicing.
Next, the centralized planners saw the errors of their ways with the resultant exorbitant cost of this ever upward trend of inappropriate growth and did an about-face by suddenly rewarding the health care system in dollars for quick, efficient and “get the patient out the door” medical services. As a result, over the last several decades we have seen fewer and fewer available inpatient hospital beds with a corresponding reduction in staffing according to the new incentives for fewer and fewer beds.
In addition, central planning (the government) has rewarded smaller communities, like La Grande, a special incentive (which means doing what they say to get more dollars) in creating Critical Access Hospitals. As most of Union County knows, this has meant a further drastic limitation of the number of inpatient beds available. For Grande Ronde Hospital, I believe that 25 beds is the maximum allowable to maintain “Critical Access” status.
If the current national ratio of beds per 1,000 people is 2.7, and Union County has approximately 26,000 inhabitants, there should be around 70 inpatient beds available. There is quite a difference between 25 and 70, wouldn’t you agree?
What is the right number of hospital beds to meet the needs of our community? Certainly more than 25 seems reasonable and somewhat less than 100 or more seems also appropriate. The right number may have been better achieved if we had had the freedom to do more of the local planning ourselves over the years instead of responding to the dictates and incentives of the central planners.
Maybe one of the lessons from this history is to be cautious and have a healthy skepticism of centralized, governmental intrusion into local needs, in this case, our health care. One may even extrapolate a bit and have warranted concerns about what “Medicare for All” might look like.
