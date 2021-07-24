Joni Mitchell famously wrote “You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone,” a lyric that applies in 2021 as much as it did back in 1969 when “Big Yellow Taxi” was written.
Though our landscape has changed since that song came out, we in Eastern Oregon are fortunate to live in what is a remarkably beautiful part of the world, surrounded by forests, abundant wildlife and mostly pristine views of hills and rivers.
This is true prosperity.
If you’ve been following the news, you’ll know that Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley are proposing legislation to expand the Wild and Scenic river system in Oregon, which would include 135 miles of river in Union County. The Wild and Scenic Rivers act of 1968 has the purpose of protecting stretches of rivers with “outstandingly remarkable scenic, recreational, geologic, fish and wildlife, historic, cultural or other similar values” for present and future generations.
You may also have read that Union County Commissioners are against this plan (“Commissioners oppose River Democracy Act,” The Observer, July 6). I read, in their recent letter to Rep. Cliff Bentz, that they seek to ensure that protection plans aren’t too strict or limiting for the county and property owners in the affected areas. This may seem like a wise move, because who can predict future county and property owners’ desires, right?
Not so fast.
I am convinced that there is something to be learned from another issue playing out right now in our county. Idaho Power has previously and is currently laying the groundwork and pushing forward to build a 500 kV power line through 300 miles of Eastern Oregon. This will require a 250-foot swath of clear-cut trees and denuded vegetation through Eastern Oregon and will contain transmission towers that are up to 200 feet tall with buzzing overhead power lines.
This corridor will cut through the Blue Mountains, go right past Morgan Lake, through the Ladd Canyon watershed, along Interstate 84 and into the Baker Valley where it and its access roads will cut across the historic Oregon Trail, bringing what many experts say is unneeded electricity to our neighboring state. It will be ugly to look at, drive by and walk under.
We locals who will be impacted by this project will reap no benefit from it, yet will all live with the aftermath and increased fire risks as a result of the lines.
The presiding Administrative Law Judge in Salem wrote on July 13 in agreement with lawyers from Portland and the power company from Boise that “there are no specific scenic views or values associated with the Morgan Lake Park that are regarded as particularly important for purposes of compliance with the Recreation Standard.“
She also stated that “the entire Union County/Grande Ronde Valley viewshed is not identified as a significant or important scenic resource under the Scenic Resources standard.” This is because former county commissioners and city council members didn’t protect it when they could have. In other words, there are no laws on the books to prevent scenic degradation in most of our county.
Why don’t these laws exist? Probably because no one ever thought a project like this would happen. No one could have predicted that a large corporation would find a way to force itself through pristine property as is currently happening. Now local ranchers, recreationalists, wildlife enthusiasts and property rights advocates find themselves in a major fight to stop this project from proceeding (see StopB2H.org). Idaho Power has an entire team of lawyers to push this power line though by capitalizing on our lack of local protections for the land, waters and views.
My point is that Wild and Scenic designations matter. Nobody knows what kind of industry will want to move in at some point in the future. If we don’t have laws on the books, we will naively pave the way for distant corporations to find legal loopholes the size of road graders and use them in our county to their own advantage.
I urge our county commissioners to recognize the fragility of our situation here and do everything they can to protect the wild and scenic land and rivers around us. You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.
———
Anne March is a long-time resident of Union County and an educator in La Grande.
