The COVID-19 Pandemic has revealed major defects in health care in the United States.
Racial disparities in access to health care are clear in the disproportionate deaths from COVID-19 among African Americans and other people of color.
Tying health insurance to employment has failed. Nationally, more than 42.6 million Americans have lost their jobs. During the first seven weeks of the pandemic 382,000 Oregonians filed unemployment claims. In April, Union County’s unemployment rate was 19.3%, the third highest in the state. In Wallowa County, 14.1% were unemployed. When health insurance is tied to employment, those who have health insurance (not everybody does) often lose it when they lose their jobs.
Health care needs to be seen as a human right, not an employee benefit. The unemployed have no less need to visit a doctor or a hospital than do those with jobs. They are no less likely to come down with COVID-19, heart disease or cancer. We need to uncouple health insurance from employment.
There are 44 million Americans who have no health insurance — are not covered by Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), the Veterans Administration, Indian Health Services or other programs.
Another 38 million Americans have inadequate health insurance. Many of us who think we have insurance have such high deductibles and co-pays that we cannot afford to use our insurance. We are woefully underinsured.
Americans pay, by far, the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs. While the pharmaceutical industry makes tens of billions a year in profit and gives their CEOs exorbitant compensation packages, one out of five of us are unable to afford the medicine our doctors prescribe.
Prescription costs are likely to become even more absurd. The federal government is providing billions of our tax dollars to major drug companies as they search for a COVID-19 vaccine. But there is no guarantee that the new vaccine will be provided free to the American people. We may end up paying for the vaccine twice, first through our taxes funding the research and second when we purchase the product. If you can afford the payment, you stay alive. If not, tough luck.
The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates that we need a health care system that works for everyone, not just those of us who can afford expensive out-of-pocket co-pays and private insurance premiums.
There are two steps we need to take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First, as an interim measure, we need to pass the Health Care Emergency Guarantee Act (HCEGA) introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders, New York-D, (with Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Merkley-D, as a co-sponsor) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Washington-D. HCEGA leverages the existing efficiency of Medicare payments to ensure COVID-19 relief funding goes directly to patient care, without changing families’ insurance coverage or touching the Medicare trust fund.
Under HCEGA, the federal government would pay all of the costs of treatment for the uninsured and all of the out-of-pocket costs for those with public or private insurance, for as long as the pandemic continues. This will insure that nobody who is sick, regardless of income or immigration status, needs to be afraid to seek the medical care they need.
Second, when a new congress is elected and the COVID-19 pandemic has abated, we need to enact the Medicare For All Act. Across the nation significant majorities of Democrats, Republicans and Independents support the expanded health care coverage proposed by the Medicare For All Act.
Medicare for All will guarantee health care for every person in the United States regardless of employment status and eliminate exorbitant out-of-pocket deductibles, co-pays and prescription drug prices. Medicare for All will allow patients to choose physicians according to their actual health conditions. It will add dental, vision, hearing, and long-term care coverage, which are not included in traditional Medicare. Medicare for All preserves access to medical benefits and services through the Veterans Administration and the Indian Health Service.
We need health care that prioritizes patient care and public health over lining the pockets of big pharma and insurance CEOs. As our country responds to the global coronavirus pandemic and hundreds of thousands of Americans lose their jobs — and as a result, their health care — our elected officials must ensure that everyone has access to quality health care.
About the Author
Bill Whitaker lives in La Grande. He is professor emeritus of social welfare at Boise State University. He taught community organizing, social policy and planning for 40 years while serving on national social work education boards and state legislative task forces.
