Recently on the news, we watched border patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, harassing and terrifying would-be migrants attempting to cross into the United States. The images reminded me of stories of “patrollers” — the armed, organized mounted patrols created to watch for enslaved people who left their plantations without authorization.
Patrollers symbolized the brute power whites exercised over slaves, and served to control their movements and thwart the possibility of insurrection. They were the original source of African-American distrust of policing.
But border patrol agents on horseback harassing would-be immigrants isn’t just a glimpse into our living past. It also provides an image of the future that awaits us.
For decades, scientists have attempted to inform the world of the impending threat posed by climate change. Now we are in an uncharted new world of warmer winters and increasingly hot summers, of severe drought and uncontrollable forest fires, melting polar ice and rising sea levels, and increasingly violent tornadoes, typhoons and hurricanes. But changes to our climate are only the first consequence of global warming.
As our planet warms, areas that have sustained human life are becoming too hot and dry to do so, and people are beginning to do what people will do: move to more hospitable environments. People are already fleeing the life-threatening effects of climate change. Droughts in Syria and Northern Africa have contributed to the flood of refugees into Europe. Droughts in Central America and violent hurricanes in Haiti have contributed to the mass of people seeking more security in America.
And the result of more people seeking refuge in areas with more moderate climates is also predictable — affluent people in milder climates are becoming increasingly defensive of the lives they enjoy. We already see people who have more trying to protect what they have. India and Myanmar have reinforced their borders with coils of barbed wire to fend off Bangladeshis, whose low-lying country is slowly being submerged by rising seawater.
Immigration is already a volatile issue in the United States and in Europe. As people flee the effects of climate change in their own countries, there has already been a corresponding rise in anti-immigrant, nationalist movements in both places.
As more people seek refuge in the United States, the issue of how to deal with them will become increasingly divisive.
Some Americans will feel compelled to share the wealth we have with those who have less, or who have nothing. Some of us will worry about the effects of allowing a flood of immigrants into our country on our own economy, culture and environment.
Some people will insist that America should put the interests of Americans first, even if doing so contributes to the suffering or deaths of people from outside our borders. As America struggles to reach agreement as to what our core national values are, the polarization we see in our country will only continue to intensify.
