We live in a society obsessed with rights and the sense of entitlement, demonstrated by how often we hear indignant expressions such as “he had no right to…”, or ”…but that’s a violation of my rights.”
But lately I’ve been thinking about the unmentioned responsibilities that go with having rights. Doesn’t the right to vote imply a corresponding responsibility to be informed about civic and political issues? Or the right to possess deadly weapons suggest a responsibility to other people to keep and use firearms in a responsible manner? Doesn’t the right to free speech really require a responsibility to speak carefully and honestly regarding public issues?
Most recently, although we now have effective vaccines that limit the transmission and severity of coronavirus, we’ve been watching a parade of people express their “right” to refuse a vaccine, or to continue to go maskless.
My last substantive science class was 10th grade chemistry, and I suspect that most of these people have as little or less science education as I do. I am awestruck that so many people consider themselves scientifically qualified to question the ways in which vaccines were tested, or to second-guess the CDC’s recommendations.
But I also think about the indignation with which people assert their “right” to refuse a vaccine, or to wear masks, and their absolute refusal to consider their responsibility to other people.
If the only person put at risk by a person’s refusal to be vaccinated or to mask up is that individual — fine. It’s truly an individual decision. But if other people are put at risk — other children in a child’s class, people with health conditions that make getting the virus a particular danger, or health care workers who must care for the unnecessarily ill — it seems like the computation changes. At that point, in addition to considering one’s own rights, maybe people are also obligated to think about the effect that refusing to get the vaccine or to wear a mask may have on other people.
It’s the responsibility that corresponds to our right to make health care decisions for ourselves.
Earlier coronavirus “surges” were tragic because so many people became ill and died when little was known about this new virus and the means of preventing its spread. Now, we face a “fourth wave” with a mutated virus that is more deadly and more easily transmitted. More people are being hospitalized than during any previous surge. Younger people are falling ill and dying. And the tragedy of this wave is that many of these cases could have been prevented.
This week, a small Oregon hospital with limited medical services (similar to our own) was unable to transfer a seriously ill patient to any major hospital in the Portland area because all of those hospitals were full. And the patient died. Who is responsible when people who refused a vaccine fill hospital beds, preventing other people necessary medical care? Increasingly, people are arguing that those who remain unvaccinated — who remain obsessed with asserting their rights while utterly ignoring their responsibility to others — bear responsibility for the preventable surge we are facing.
One of my friends is a retired scientist who lives in Spokane. He is an obsessive reader with boundless interests and always has interesting “fun facts” to report. Most recently, he commented that a new scientific study indicates that the delta variant of coronavirus is so widespread and transmissible that everyone who is not vaccinated will get coronavirus. It’s a chilling thought.
All of us with our 10th grade science educations are certainly entitled to critique the study’s methodology. But it becomes increasingly difficult to feel empathy when the same people who have refused to consider their responsibility to others get a serious, possibly deadly — and largely preventable — illness.
It’s becoming harder not to think that they brought it on themselves, and this new surge on us all.
