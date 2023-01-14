We now have deadly shootings across the country and in Oregon on a daily basis. And whenever I’m drawn into discussions about gun violence or the Second Amendment, I’m amazed that so many people act as if the Second Amendment is an edict from God, on par with giving Moses the Ten Commandments on Mount Sinai.
It isn’t, you know.
Just four years after signing the Constitution in 1788, the small group of men who ratified it realized that it failed to include necessary rights and restrictions on government, and corrected their omission by adding the Bill of Rights, including the Second Amendment. But like the Constitution itself, constitutional amendments have been created by people, not God, and people make mistakes, which we as a country have recognized.
The Constitution was written to establish a framework for government based on the principles announced in the Declaration of Independence, including individual liberty and the idea that all men are created equal. But the same Constitution tacitly accepted the institution of slavery by including a clause that for the purpose of representation in Congress, three out of five “other persons”— the enslaved — would be counted when establishing a state’s population.
Our nation fought a brutal war, dividing families and resulting in the deaths of 850,000 people, to resolve that contradiction. We corrected it with the 13th Amendment, which abolishes slavery. Although women counted when establishing a state’s population, our founding fathers somehow omitted women when deciding who was able to vote. Our nation corrected that mistake by adding the 19th Amendment. And in 1920, our nation passed an amendment to prohibit the sale of alcohol, then quickly decided we’d made another mistake. So in 1933, we passed the 21st Amendment to repeal it.
Today, we live in a world unimaginable to our founding fathers, yet act as if the decisions they made 250 years ago about gun rights to address the needs of a newly created nation are sacrosanct and can never be altered for all time.
But George Washington and Alexander Hamilton could never have envisioned our lives, where guns with the capacity to kill dozens of people in seconds can be purchased by almost anyone at the corner sporting goods store, and where mass shootings of people occur so regularly they’re no longer necessarily mentioned on the nightly news.
The muzzleloaders of 1776 have long since been replaced by weaponry too lethal for Thomas Jefferson to ever have imagined. The idea that people need guns to protect themselves from government overreach is belied by the majority of democratic countries in the world, where owning guns is not a fundamental right.
And the quaint and antiquated idea that common citizens could overthrow a tyrannical government by force lost steam when our government began acquiring rapid-firing Gatling guns in 1861 — long before it began adding Dreadnought battleships, or Chinook helicopters, or ballistic missiles.
By now, almost all Americans have had the experience of being in a store, or at a football game or concert, and suddenly thinking, “what if?” We know it’s a simple fact that a mass shooting could occur as easily at our middle school or in our Walmart as anywhere else. But it hasn’t always been like this.
Before the NRA and the firearms industry began promoting gun ownership as a matter of national pride and identity, common citizens didn’t need arsenals to protect themselves from the arsenals of the neighbor next door.
For me, nothing has driven home the reality of how we have resigned ourselves to the everyday possibility of a shooting more than volunteering in a third grade La Grande class and seeing instructions for locking down the classroom posted next to the classroom door. Those instructions demonstrated how completely we have simply accepted the possibility that at any time, any of us could find ourselves face-to-face with an “active shooter.” We’ve become so accepting of the possibility of such shootings that we also accept the idea of instilling terror, even in the smallest children.
Gun rights advocates hide behind the Second Amendment to avoid real discussion about gun violence. They argue regularly that shootings are a mental health problem, as if school shootings themselves have no effect on the mental health of America’s youth, or as if unrestricted access to military-grade firearms plays no role in shootings at all.
Many Second Amendmentists are enraged by the idea that guns should be limited in any way, and insist that the Constitution prohibits any restrictions at all. But the majority of Americans want stricter gun regulations, and are equally angry at being forced to live in an undercurrent of fear as the side effect of other people’s claimed “rights.”
Our country has made mistakes before, and in hindsight, passing the Second Amendment may have been among the worst of them.
If the Second Amendment is this country’s excuse for refusing to have reasonable discussions about reasonable ways to control gun violence, maybe it’s time to reconsider it.
