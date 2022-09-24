What could be worse than being drawn into a legal battle with an opponent like Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos?
Maybe learning that your attorney is on Bezos’ payroll?
The Oregon Department of Energy determines which energy facilities will be built. And learning that your attorney is paid by Bezos might be similar to discovering that ODOE is paid by the very corporations it purports to regulate — begging the question: Does Oregon law turn ODOE personnel into paid employees for developers?
The fight over the high-voltage Boardman-to Hemingway transmission line gives an example.
While it costs utility companies money to maintain existing transmission lines, federal law actually guarantees utilities a profit for building new lines. And Idaho Power has a powerful incentive to build B2H: Needed or not, if the billion-dollar line is built, Idaho Power will get a government-guaranteed, taxpayer-paid payoff of more than $81 million dollars.
B2H has been controversial from the beginning. The line would cut through the forests, farms and ranches of hundreds of private landowners. For three years, we would endure clear-cutting, blasting and drilling for 40-foot-deep concrete footings to support 1,198 massive steel towers. Idaho Power proposes to build new access roads, even where viable roads already exist.
The government would seize private land for the route’s right-of-way. We would see and hear the line from Morgan Lake, Ladd Marsh Wildlife Refuge and Baker City’s historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center. Idaho Power has no adequate plan for fire suppression or preventing damage to protected species. Still, ODOE has relentlessly pushed this project forward.
ODOE’s enthusiasm for constructing the B2H line despite overwhelming objections from the people it will affect seems inexplicable — until you learn that while other agencies are funded by the Legislature, ODOE is compensated by developers, who pay ODOE for the costs associated with developing a project.
Since 2013, Idaho Power has paid ODOE $4.14 million dollars—more than $500,000 a year — for work related to the B2H line.
That steady income from Idaho Power allows ODOE to pay salaries and expenses within its own agency — giving ODOE a strong financial incentive to ignore issues that could make B2H unbuildable and to push for completion of the line.
The actual decision whether to allow a project such as B2H is made by ODOE’s Energy Facility Siting Council, a group of seven hand-picked citizen volunteers who approve the development of energy-related facilities: large electric generating facilities, high-voltage transmission lines, gas pipelines and radioactive waste disposal sites. To make its decisions, the EFSC relies solely on information from the developer and ODOE — which both benefit if a project is built.
The makeup of the EFSC makes it easy for ODOE to control.
The EFSC decides whether a proposed project meets 16 regulatory standards — each so technical that people obtain advanced degrees to understand them. But EFSC’s volunteers are citizens with limited expertise in limited areas; some have no apparent experience in any area in which the EFSC makes critical judgments. And EFSC positions are part-time. Councilors learn about such extremely technical issues on the side of other commitments, like full-time jobs and raising families.
Why do volunteers who lack the time, education or experience to understand highly technical information make these billion-dollar siting decisions on behalf of our state?
And when a corporation represents corporate interests in siting decisions and the government is paid by that corporation, who speaks for everyday Oregonians?
What could possibly go wrong?
Such issues call into question the legitimacy of the entire process by which Oregon determines which energy projects should be built. And the EFSC has made many decisions that give reason to be concerned.
Two examples: Idaho Power rejected the transmission route designed by federal agencies to minimize environmental damage, favoring a longer route that avoids heavily regulated federal and tribal lands. Based only on information from Idaho Power and ODOE, the EFSC wholeheartedly supports Idaho Power’s more circuitous route.
Because high-voltage lines emit noise that exceeds Oregon’s health and safety.standards, Idaho Power requested a blanket variance to Oregon regulations for the entire 300-mile length of its proposed line. ODOE inexplicably allowed Idaho Power to alter the standard distance at which such studies are done, and to place sound monitoring stations near railroad lines to calculate “typical” rural background noise. Idaho Power and ODOE then jointly supported a variance allowing the entire line to exceed noise control standards.
What’s worse than living in a state where west-side politicians control decisions that affect residents of the eastern side of the state?
Living where government colludes to take the land and destroy the quality of its citizens’ lives for the benefit of a billion-dollar corporate client.
