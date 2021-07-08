The electric power company brochures and pamphlets are printed on stained and faded cardstock, in the limited palette of inks available in the 1920s and 1930s. Along with newspaper ads, those brochures let us look back to a time when our forebears were looking toward the future — toward lives of comfort and leisure, with luxuries almost beyond imagining.
“You’ll sing a song of happiness when you use your new Hotpoint Electric Range,” proclaims one ad. “This thrilling new range will give you many extra hours of freedom, economy such as you have never known, spotless cleanliness and perfection of results with every recipe.”
“I like electric cooking because I get instant dependable heat at the snap of a switch,” trills another. “No splitting or lugging in fuel. Oven heat control does my oven watching for me. Insulation keeps my kitchen cool and comfortable.” With the new “constant cold” of refrigeration, “I can buy perishable foods in large quantities at lower prices. I’m able to reserve leftovers, days later. Thus I avoid mealtime monotony and save money.”
Electric lighting promises to replace kerosene lanterns, turning night to day, increasing productivity and enabling everyone to work and play for longer hours. An electric water heater “keeps an abundance of hot water on tap waiting for the turn of a faucet, day or night, winter or summer!” Another ad promises a machine that will launder clothes, all by itself.
These advertisements of the 1920s and 1930s were largely put forth by power companies, striving to generate public support for building hydroelectric dams while creating a market for the electricity those dams would generate. They bespeak a different era.
Their description of the benefits of electric appliances are reminders of the physically difficult, labor-intensive lives of our grandparents and great-grandparents before federal projects brought electricity to rural America.
They offer a tantalizing vision of a life of ease, which still sounds fantastical — and is simultaneously the only life that most of us have ever known. They speak to a country about to undergo one of the most dramatic transitions any society has experienced.
The same advertisements show how much our world has changed in a century. There was a time before businesses played us to become enthusiastic consumers, and before we were so willing to be played.
Nearly 100 years ago, power companies actively encouraged too-frugal Americans to use all the electric power they could. They extolled the virtues of electric appliances, sold appliances, and financed their purchase, noting that “our power is so cheap” that consumers would save money by using it.
With such encouragement and the passing of only a few generations, our society has developed a way of life founded on using power and other resources with abandon. Few of us would know any other way to live.
And from the perspective of not even a century later, at the far end of the push for regional dams and the untempered use of electrical power, we now pass forward the problems that reckless excess has created.
Climate change. The destruction of the ozone layer. The draining of our aquifers. The near extermination of the Northwest’s once-legendary salmon runs.
Those brochures and advertisements linger, reminding us that there was a world not long ago where people held very different attitudes about thrift, frugality and the exorbitant consumption of resources.
