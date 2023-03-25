Like every other law enforcement officer in the state, Sheriff Cody Bowen has taken an oath to uphold and defend the United States and Oregon constitutions. But last week, Bowen announced his intention to continue violating his oath when he refused to acknowledge the Court of Appeals ruling overturning Columbia County’s sanctuary ordinance.
In 2018, like Union County, Columbia County voters passed an ordinance that defined “firearms” to include ammunition and accessories, which authorized the sheriff to determine the constitutionality of state and federal firearms laws and which declared any law or regulation restricting possession of firearms or accessories “unconstitutional” within the county.
Although Columbia County’s ordinance has been overturned in a court of law, Bowen declared that “until a law is passed in a court of law, we can still identify as a sanctuary.”
To be fair, Bowen may not be broadcasting his intent to defy Oregon law. It’s always possible that Bowen doesn’t know that when an appellate court finds a law unconstitutional, that decision applies in every county throughout the state.
Apart from showcasing his basic ignorance about our legal system, there are other problems with Bowen’s proclamation.
First are the constitutional issues.
While Bowen proclaims that he personally can decide which laws are constitutional and which are not, the state and federal constitutions state otherwise. Both constitutions make clear that the courts — not county sheriffs — are solely empowered to determine a law’s constitutionality. Going back to our nation’s earliest days, courts have held that the U.S. Constitution means “it is emphatically the province and the duty of the judicial department [in other words, the courts] to say what the law is.” Oregon’s Constitution contains a near-identical provision.
Bowen seems certain that he understands the Constitution better than the men who wrote it and who extensively explained why different powers belong in different branches of government. But Bowen can’t have it both ways. He can’t pretend to be defending and upholding the Constitution while at the same time ignoring 200 years of law that says he is not authorized to determine the constitutionality of a law.
Maybe it’s possible that our sheriff doesn’t foresee a problem with having each of our country’s 3,142 sheriffs decide whether and which laws apply in their own counties. But the Court of Appeals noted that allowing every county to pass ordinances that conflict with state and federal law would create a patchwork of conflicting rules, with no way to know whether state or federal or county law applied across county lines.
And it’s worth noting that our community has addressed this issue before. In 1978 — albeit, almost before our sheriff was born — the city of La Grande challenged a state law bringing firefighters into the PERS system. La Grande lost, and with that loss, established the very principle that applies in this situation — that local laws are invalid when they conflict with state or federal law.
Surely we don’t need to wait until someone files a legal challenge against Bowen in order to learn the same lesson twice.
Bowen ignores ORS 206.010, the Oregon statute that sets forth the duties of Oregon sheriffs, including the duties to arrest, defend the county against threats to public safety, execute court orders and warrants, attend court when summoned and obey lawful court orders. Unfortunately for Bowen, the law that empowers him to act as sheriff doesn’t authorize him to decide the legality of state or federal laws.
And there’s a final reason why Bowen’s claim that he is authorized to determine whether a law is constitutional is so deeply disturbing.
Our sheriff aligns himself with a movement that the Court of Appeals notes is “animated by a deeply flawed and historical view that county sheriffs hold ultimate law-enforcement authority, outranking federal and state authority.” The Columbia County decision notes that the “constitutional sheriff” movement derives from and is closely tied to groups like the Aryan Nation — an antisemitic, white supremacist group that embraces religious, racial and ethnic hatred — which “aims to increase the risk of conflict between local law enforcement and federal authorities.”
The court notes that “the arguments propounding unfettered access to guns, ammunitions, and implements of destruction give rise to waging of war on government because the proponents believe that our government is infected by those they hate.”
In the meantime ... Yes. We live in one of those Oregon counties where the sheriff believes that everyone must follow the words of our constitutions, our statutes and court decisions — except himself.
Anne Morrison, a La Grande resident and retired attorney, has lived in Union County since 2000.
