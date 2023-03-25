Like every other law enforcement officer in the state, Sheriff Cody Bowen has taken an oath to uphold and defend the United States and Oregon constitutions. But last week, Bowen announced his intention to continue violating his oath when he refused to acknowledge the Court of Appeals ruling overturning Columbia County’s sanctuary ordinance.

In 2018, like Union County, Columbia County voters passed an ordinance that defined “firearms” to include ammunition and accessories, which authorized the sheriff to determine the constitutionality of state and federal firearms laws and which declared any law or regulation restricting possession of firearms or accessories “unconstitutional” within the county.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Anne Morrison, a La Grande resident and retired attorney, has lived in Union County since 2000.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.