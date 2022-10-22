In La Grande, like many other communities, we face a serious housing shortage. At every income level, La Grande lacks housing, whether for sale or for rent.

Some people, including those with good incomes, have been forced out of our community, turning down jobs or leaving La Grande because they couldn’t find adequate affordable housing. La Grande’s housing shortage is restricting its economic development and contributes to homelessness in our community.

Anne Morrison, a La Grande resident and retired attorney, has lived in Union County since 2000.

