So the ODFW and the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest finally did it. They managed to back door in additional road closures in the WWNF, and not a whimper was heard from any of our local authorities. On Sept. 16, ODFW wildlife commissioners approved a request from local agency staff here in La Grande to extend the Green Dot Travel Management motorized vehicle road closures to Aug. 20-Nov. 20 every year going forward. In some of the units, it more than doubled the length of the road closures, and added two more months of closures.
Some of these areas, due to snow levels, are only accessible to motorized vehicles from about Memorial Day until the middle of November. That leaves an annual season of about five and a half months for access by vehicle. As a result of the new restrictions, that has now been whittled down to about one and a half months of vehicle access.
So all you huckleberry pickers, mushroom pickers, firewood cutters, campers and hunters who are not in absolute peak physical condition, or have disabilities, you’re SOL now.
Absolutely no allowances have been made for people to get their camps in/out of the closed roads. Nor any allowances for hunters to get their game out before it spoils. Stand by to see a lot of game go to waste in August and September because it took too long to hike it out. If you hunt, you better A) have a posse of buddies available to help you pack your animal out and B) be 20-30 years of age and be a workout monster, or C) spend thousands of dollars every year on pack stock, feed and pastureland to graze your pack stock.
Northeastern Oregon already shares more than its unfair burden of designated wilderness, and now we are well on our way to treating the rest of the WWNF as one too. So much for the land that belongs to the people/taxpayers.
The ODFW recorded the entire meeting/vote, and posted it on YouTube. I came down from my hunting camp a few days ago to take a break and resupply, and I watched the video of the vote. A grand total of three people testified on all the 2023 proposals, and the commission then rubber-stamped the entire ODFW staff proposal.
But, guess what was missing? Not one single county commissioner from Union, Baker, Grant and Wallowa counties bothered to attend the meeting. Not one single sheriff from any of those counties either. Not one single local representative or senator from those counties. Worst of all, not a peep out of Congressman Bentz’s office. When I voted for him, I had hoped he would carry the mantle the same way that Greg Walden used to. Apparently that is not the case.
I’m heading back up to hunting camp and will try to enjoy what time is left, but I’m left wondering where was Forest Access for All, the local archery clubs, the ATV communities and businesses, and all the rest of the residents of Northeastern Oregon when this happened?
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
David Thiesfeld is a constitutional conservative and has lived in the La Grande urban growth boundary since 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.