So the ODFW and the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest finally did it. They managed to back door in additional road closures in the WWNF, and not a whimper was heard from any of our local authorities. On Sept. 16, ODFW wildlife commissioners approved a request from local agency staff here in La Grande to extend the Green Dot Travel Management motorized vehicle road closures to Aug. 20-Nov. 20 every year going forward. In some of the units, it more than doubled the length of the road closures, and added two more months of closures.

Some of these areas, due to snow levels, are only accessible to motorized vehicles from about Memorial Day until the middle of November. That leaves an annual season of about five and a half months for access by vehicle. As a result of the new restrictions, that has now been whittled down to about one and a half months of vehicle access.

David Thiesfeld is a constitutional conservative and has lived in the La Grande urban growth boundary since 2008.

