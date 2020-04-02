Last week was a tough one for the crew at The Observer.
Our parent company, EO Media Group, laid off 47 employees due to the economic effects of fighting the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The move stems from the lack of ad revenue newspapers need. Businesses big and small are closing doors, laying off staff and thus pulling back their cash.
I don’t blame them. I don’t like it, but I get it.
What I don’t get is how quiet our local civic leaders have been as business after business shut down. Restaurants and bars and caterers cut staff and closed doors. Barreto Manufacturing laid off 85 employees. Northwood and Outdoors RV closed manufacturing plants, putting roughly 500 workers into the unemployment line.
None of our local businesses took their layoffs lightly. The EO Media Group was no exception. That all started after Gov. Kate Brown issued her “Stay home, stay alive” executive order March 14. Before that, stores watched toilet paper and hand sanitizer fly off shelves as folks feared the worst.
Tuesday afternoon, La Grande Mayor Steve Clements issued a message stating the city council wants to assure residents it is doing all it can to maintain public safety and provide essential services.
He gave guidelines on how to reduce the spread of the coronavirus: Maintain social distance of at least 6 feet from people who are not part of your household. He asked residents to stay calm and composed, practice civility and remember, “we are in this situation together and working together.”
For more than two weeks, most of us have been practicing social distancing, constant hand washing and learning to navigate in this pandemic.
Clements at least has issued a message, even if it’s so late. It’s more than we’ve heard from the Union County Board of Commissioners.
Local officials are likely feeling as lost as the rest of us. What can you say when it feels like so much is fraying apart and you don’t have the power to stop it?
In this crisis, they needed to do more, and do it sooner.
La Grande City Council finally met Wednesday night to consider a way to help local business with small loans. Union County should so the same or dip into economic development money to help promote, for example, the restaurants still doing take out. Neighboring Umatilla County is taking that kind of action. Some small towns on the west side of the state are supporting local newspapers with ads for local establishments.
I would be thrilled to see The Observer’s bottom line improve with more local ads. But if Union County or the city of La Grande helped restaurants with an ad about takeout options, the benefits go beyond the newspaper. That would send the message our local government is in this with us and here to help the community.
To that similar end, this is my blatant plug for help from you.
The newspaper industry for two decades has experienced shrinking readership and dropping revenue. Smaller papers have become food for hedge funds that have no interest or understanding of the value of local journalism. And COVID-19 is putting newspapers to their biggest test yet.
Now, visitors to The Observer website will see regular messages to “Support Local Journalism” and an invitation to make a one-time or monthly donation to the newspaper. The direct link is www.lagrandeobserver.com/contribute.
As EO Media Group’s CEO Steve Forrester put it, “Our company is in survival mode.” And while this crisis will end, figuring out where newspapers will end up is impossible to say.
In the meantime, let me say as editor of The Observer, this newsroom remains committed to providing vital and solid local news for as long as we can. But we can only do that with your help.
